Racing star ruled OUT of Singapore Grand Prix after fracturing foot

When the F1 circus takes itself and its feeder series off to Singapore next weekend, one driver will be absent.

Teenage driver Aiva Anagnostiadis has been a mid-pack runner in the F1 Academy for TAG Heuer this year, but a fractured foot means the Australian will be out of action for the all-female series' next round of racing.

The Australian, who will be replaced by British driver Megan Bruce, revealed on social media that she sustained the injury while training, and wished her replacement the best for the street circuit weekend.

The F1 Academy season has just two race weekends left for 2025, this week in Singapore and a season finale in Las Vegas as Doriane Pin looks to wrap up the title.

F1 Academy star reveals injury heartbreak

"Tough news to share," Anagnostiadis revealed on Instagram. "During training, I picked up a fracture in my left foot which means I won’t be racing at the Singapore Grand Prix next week.

"While I’m gutted to miss such an iconic event, my focus now is on rehab and recovery so I can come back even stronger and be ready for testing in Bahrain.

"Would love you to join me on my rehab journey here on my socials. I’ll be sharing the ups, the downs, and everything in between.

"Wishing Megan Bruce the very best as she steps into the TAG Heuer x Hitech TGR car - go get it!"

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton issues future update as British star forced to retire

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton PRAISED for ignoring Ferrari order

READ MORE: Christian Horner and Geri Halliwell make huge marriage decision after Red Bull payout

NLS RESULTS: Max Verstappen SCHOOLS rivals with dominant Nurburgring victory

Related