Racing star ruled OUT of Singapore Grand Prix after fracturing foot
Racing star ruled OUT of Singapore Grand Prix after fracturing foot
When the F1 circus takes itself and its feeder series off to Singapore next weekend, one driver will be absent.
Teenage driver Aiva Anagnostiadis has been a mid-pack runner in the F1 Academy for TAG Heuer this year, but a fractured foot means the Australian will be out of action for the all-female series' next round of racing.
The Australian, who will be replaced by British driver Megan Bruce, revealed on social media that she sustained the injury while training, and wished her replacement the best for the street circuit weekend.
The F1 Academy season has just two race weekends left for 2025, this week in Singapore and a season finale in Las Vegas as Doriane Pin looks to wrap up the title.
F1 Academy star reveals injury heartbreak
"Tough news to share," Anagnostiadis revealed on Instagram. "During training, I picked up a fracture in my left foot which means I won’t be racing at the Singapore Grand Prix next week.
"While I’m gutted to miss such an iconic event, my focus now is on rehab and recovery so I can come back even stronger and be ready for testing in Bahrain.
"Would love you to join me on my rehab journey here on my socials. I’ll be sharing the ups, the downs, and everything in between.
"Wishing Megan Bruce the very best as she steps into the TAG Heuer x Hitech TGR car - go get it!"
F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton issues future update as British star forced to retire
READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton PRAISED for ignoring Ferrari order
READ MORE: Christian Horner and Geri Halliwell make huge marriage decision after Red Bull payout
NLS RESULTS: Max Verstappen SCHOOLS rivals with dominant Nurburgring victory
Related
Latest News
Zak Brown announces $4.1billion McLaren sale
- 27 minutes ago
F1 star brought to tears by emotional team return
- 1 hour ago
F1 News Today: Hamilton issues crucial update as racing star ruled OUT of Singapore GP
- 2 hours ago
Ferrari's 'complex' F1 affair shows troubling future for Lewis Hamilton
- 2 hours ago
Christian Horner Aston Martin move addressed by ex-F1 boss
- 3 hours ago
Racing star ruled OUT of Singapore Grand Prix after fracturing foot
- Today 09:12
Most read
Max Verstappen absence confirmed for next race
- 14 september
FIA statement confirms disqualification verdict for Max Verstappen after Azerbaijan GP victory
- 22 september
Yuki Tsunoda drive announced as Red Bull F1 partnership comes to an end
- 27 september
FIA announce Max Verstappen inspection as samples taken after Italian GP victory
- 10 september
Verstappen caught short by doping control checks after facing huge delay
- 17 september
FIA announce PENALTY for F1 champion at Azerbaijan Grand Prix
- 21 september