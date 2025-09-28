Aston Martin driver set for F1 exit as 2026 switch confirmed

An Aston Martin F1 star could be set to leave the team at the end of the season after a confirmation of a racing series switch.

As Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll guide Aston Martin through the new regulations in 2026, the team are reportedly set to lose their reserve driver Felipe Drugovich.

The 2022 F2 champion has served as Aston Martin’s reserve and development driver since his title-winning year, completing testing for the team while also being on standby should Alonso or Stroll be unable to compete across a grand prix weekend.

However, according to Mirror Sport, Drugovich will leave his role as reserve driver next season.

The Brazilian failed to obtain a seat with the new F1 team Cadillac for 2026, and instead Drugovich will join Formula E team Andretti for the 2025/26 championship, it has already been confirmed. And according to the above publication, that will also lead him to quit his role at Aston Martin.

GPFans has contacted Aston Martin for a statement regarding Drugovich’s future at the team.

Drugovich moves to Formula E with Andretti

Drugovich last competed in a full-time racing championship in Formula 2, demonstrating his commitment to F1 and trying to obtain a drive in the series.

“I’m so happy to announce that I’ll be joining Andretti Formula E, and I’m really excited about what’s ahead," said the 25-year-old in an official statement.

"My team and I have been in touch with Andretti ever since I won the Formula 2 title, so it’s great that we’ve managed to stay connected all this time and finally have the opportunity to work together.

"It’s been far too long for me without racing, so I’m incredibly motivated to get back on a racetrack. It means a lot to know I’ll be competing in every session and not just serving as a reserve, as I have done the past few years.

"I’m very thankful to the entire Andretti Global organization for believing in my potential and for being so supportive. A special thanks also to Roger [Griffiths] for reaching out and making this happen. I’m focused, motivated and excited for the future, and I know that Andretti has all the tools in place for me to achieve success. I’m confident this new chapter together will be a memorable one.”

Drugovich has previous experience in Formula E, and made his debut at the 2025 Berlin ePrix with Mahindra Racing, where he replaced an absent Nyck de Vries.

While the Brazilian only finished the first race in P14, he improved for race two in Berlin to take P7 and six points for Mahindra.

