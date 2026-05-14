F1 star George Russell admits iconic Mercedes moment was an accident

When you think of George Russell, what pose comes to mind?

Mercedes star George Russell has made the frank admission that one of the most famous moments in his F1 career was far from intentional.

The British driver is currently staring down the face of a long and gruelling championship battle, with Mercedes having developed the most competitive car on the grid for 2026.

This season, a whole host of chassis and regulation changes have come into play, but the Silver Arrows made it clear from the season-opening Australian Grand Prix that they were the ones to watch.

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Russell stormed to victory in Melbourne back in March, taking an early lead in the drivers' standings, one he has now lost to teenage team-mate Kimi Antonelli.

Though the 19-year-old has taken the last three grand prix wins in succession (making history by doing so) Russell hasn't been far off the pace, joining Antonelli on the podium in China and finishing P4 in Japan and Miami.

At the Canadian GP next time out, Russell will be keen to make a statement and come back with a bang at a track where he has performed well in the past. And once the 28-year-old does get back on top form, there is surely one pose he will bring out for the crowd to enjoy.

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The surprising story behind Russell's F1 T-pose

In a recent video for the Mercedes F1 website, Russell answered the internet's most asked questions revolving around him.

In one clip, the F1 star could be seen tentatively peeling off a cover to reveal the question: "Why does George Russell T-pose?"

In response, Russell provided the origin story for how one of the internet's most memed poses became synonymous with him.

"Infamous T-pose," said Russell, before revealing: "So this was the F1 intro that I did in 2023.

"It wasn't intentional at all, it was actually out of boredom and tiredness. It was about 11:30 at night, we were on this long photo shoot and I just put my hands up on the side of the wall just waiting for the next shot and the producer was like, 'yeah, that's pretty cool'.

"The next thing I know, the T-pose was invented. So I need to thank that guy, I need to find out who the director was that day."

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