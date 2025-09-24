Yuki Tsunoda has been handed a shock update over his Red Bull F1 future after a solid result for the team at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

The Japanese driver has endured an anonymous Red Bull career, where he has thus far been unable to stand on the podium with the team, and has only secured points in five grands prix.

In Baku however, Tsunoda achieved his best result to date with the team in P6, and could have finished higher, was he not stuck in a DRS train behind Liam Lawson.

Tsunoda’s future remains undecided, but recent whisperings suggest he could be axed from F1 altogether.

Dutch Grand Prix podium sitter Isack Hadjar had been tipped to replace Tsunoda by German publication AMuS, while F2’s rising star Arvid Lindblad has been named as a candidate for Racing Bulls next season.

Lindblad’s current team in F2, Campos Racing, recently announced the signing of Nikola Tsolov for 2026, which led some to suggest the Red Bull junior may be moving to F1 - or at least away from the feeder series.

However, Red Bull are yet to issue an official confirmation on their 2026 plans for the drivers within their ranks, and one pundit believes that Tsunoda may still be sticking around in the sport next season.

Will Tsunoda remain in F1?

Tsunoda’s predicament at Red Bull hit a saddening low in Monza, when the 25-year-old was beckoned over by Max Verstappen to feature in the middle of the team picture following his victory.

The Japanese driver then, according to Ted Kravitz, reportedly said: “No, I don't, I can't do it. I don't deserve to be there.”

During the post-race celebrations in Baku however, Tsunoda took centre stage in the team snaps, and Kravitz countered reports that he could be on his way out of F1 completely.

During Sunday’s Ted’s Notebook after the Azerbaijan GP, Kravitz said: “That's a very solid P6 for Yuki Tsunoda. Very good stuff.

“So happy to see him back in the points for Red Bull and hopefully this is what's going to cement him staying in the Red Bull driver program.

“Yes, he's probably going to go back down to Racing Bulls next year, but with more points positions like that, then he will be in very much that team…and hopefully he'll be there because he’s doing a good job.”

Though a demotion wouldn't normally be viewed so positively, for Tsunoda, it could be his only chance to remain in the sport.

