Red Bull star has 'no choice' over F1 team exit

Racing Bulls F1 star Isack Hadjar has been told he may well not have a say in the matter should he be asked to leave his team and join Red Bull at the end of the season.

Since crashing on the formation lap on his F1 debut at the Australian Grand Prix, Hadjar has shown exactly why he deserves a seat on the grid having claimed seven points finishes already this season.

The 20-year-old is now being linked with a sensational move to Red Bull to replace Yuki Tsunoda, having outscored the Japanese racing star in his debut season.

This is of course only natural given that the F1 rookie drives for the junior team, but a move up the ranks might not be in Hadjar's best interest.

Virtually every driver to occupy the seat next to Max Verstappen at Red Bull has been unable to get a handle on the car.

Hadjar has 'no choice' over Red Bull move

It therefore might be more prudent for Hadjar to bide his time at RB. However, that might not be a possibility according to three-time W Series champion and Sky F1 pundit Jamie Chadwick.

Speaking after the chequered flag at the Italian GP, Chadwick said: “I don’t think he can say no, that’s the problem, I would want to say no if I was him.

“Well, the car’s just won the race here in Max’s hands, but I would want to say no because I know I’m developing at a really good rate, he’s also not been to a lot of the tracks that he’s going up to, he’s not been to the likes of Las Vegas, Singapore, there’s a few tracks he wouldn’t have done before.

“So he can still learn in the Racing Bulls, that’s what I would say, but equally I don’t think he can say no, he’s got his bosses telling him, ‘nope, you’re in' and he’s got to do it.”

