FIA confirm Red Bull star stripped of victory at Italian Grand Prix

The FIA have confirmed that a young Red Bull star has been stripped of his victory during the Italian Grand Prix weekend.

With all eyes fixed on the F1 action and the championship battle between Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, it's hard to remember that there are other racing series also at Monza this weekend for the continuation of their seasons.

F3 is back for its last race weekend of the season, with a sprint race and a feature race providing points for drivers, although Brazilian youngster Rafael Camara has already won the title.

In the opening F3 race of the weekend, Red Bull junior driver Tim Tramnitz claimed victory initially ahead of Roman Bilinski and Martinius Stenshorne.

However, in a bitter blow to Tramnitz and his MP Motorsport team, the FIA have now confirmed that he has had his race win stripped.

And that's because the German was found to have not engaged the start setup procedure correctly at the beginning of the race, with stewards opting to slap him with a 10-second penalty.

It means that Tramnitz was demoted down outside of the points, while Bilinski inherited the race victory.

Who is Tim Tramnitz?

Tramnitz's initial race victory was very impressive, coming from third on the grid to win, despite dropping down to fourth on the opening lap.

The German 20-year-old racer is a member of Red Bull's junior driver programme, and finished third in the Formula Regional European Championship in 2023 before being promoted to F3.

Tramnitz has now raced in two full seasons in F3 with MP Motorsport, claiming three race victories altogether.

The Red Bull junior will be hoping to challenge for third in the championship during Sunday's feature race, but he may also be looking over his shoulder as the season comes to an end, with Stenshorne now just four points behind him in fifth.

