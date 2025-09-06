Mercedes star forced into shock retirement at Italian GP

Mercedes F1 star George Russell was forced into an early retirement from an Italian Grand Prix session after some alarming reliability issues.

With less than a minute left in an FP1 session in which the Brit managed to put in a time fast enough for eighth, Russell had to pull over to the side of the track, citing over team radio that he had lost power.

However, following the session, Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff revealed that it was not an issue with the Mercedes power unit, with the Austrian confirming it was a hydraulic issue.

"We are lacking a bit of straight line speed, that's what I've just seen on the overlays," Wolff told Sky Sports F1 after the session.

"It was a hydraulics issue for George and the engine shutdown to protect everything."

Russell's incident led to a late virtual safety car, and ended the session early, as well as prompting concern for Mercedes of a repeat failure in competitive sessions later in the weekend.

The Italian GP weekend is crucial for Mercedes in their battle for second in the constructors' championship, and 19-year-old Kimi Antonelli is competing in his first home race at Monza.

Russell will hope that the team can get his W16 in full working order for the rest of the weekend, with Saturday qualifying around Monza being so important.

The 27-year-old himself has the goal of trying to beat arch rival Max Verstappen to third in the drivers' championship, and he is currently sat 21 points behind the four-time world champion.

Russell is still without a contract for 2026, with his current contract with Mercedes set to expire at the end of this season.

The situation with Antonelli is the same, although Wolff has recently said that the pair will be driving together at the Brackley outfit next season, and that it's just a case of putting pen to paper.

Russell has excelled in 2025, claiming a race victory and five further podium finishes.

