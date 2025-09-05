The 16th round of the 2025 F1 championship headed to the iconic Autodromo Nazionale Monza this weekend where the first practice session of the Italian Grand Prix got underway.

Ferrari put on a show for their home crowd at Monza this weekend as Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc took to the track for FP1.

Both stars of the Scuderia donned new colours and a tribute livery on their SF-25s in a nod to one of Hamilton's closest inspirations in the sport, Niki Lauda, and Hamilton certainly did the three-time champion proud on Friday, topping the timesheets.

Ferrari dominated FP1 on Friday afternoon, with Hamilton finishing the session fastest just ahead of team-mate Leclerc.

Former Ferrari star Carlos Sainz proved his new team Williams aren't to be ruled out in Italy after finishing third fastest, just ahead of reigning champion Max Verstappen and home hero Kimi Antonelli.

His Mercedes team-mate George Russell lost power at the end of the session to wrap things up on a sour note for the Silver Arrows star.

The session was briefly red flagged when Racing Bulls star Isack Hadjar took a trip through the gravel at the Ascari Chicane, sending the sweepers out onto the Italian track.

That incident also saw Ferari star Charles Leclerc noted by the stewards for a red flag infringement, with the 2024 Italian GP winner taking to team radio to insist he, 'broke as hard as possible' upon seeing the red flag.

A speedy FIA verdict was delivered during the session however, with Leclerc cleared and no further action taken.

Two rookies sat in for drivers at their respective teams on Friday, with Irish racer Alex Dunne in place of Oscar Piastri and Paul Aron taking Franco Colapinto's place at Alpine.

F1 FP1 Results: Italian Grand Prix 2025

Position Driver Team Gap 1 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 1:20.117 2 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.169s 3 Carlos Sainz Williams +0.533s 4 Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.575s 5 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +0.823s 6 Lando Norris McLaren +0.904s 7 Alex Albon Williams +0.956s 8 George Russell Mercedes +0.993s 9 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +0.997s 10 Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls +1.041s 11 Gabriel Bortoleto Kick Sauber +1.055s 12 Nico Hulkenberg Kick Sauber +1.062s 13 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +1.084s 14 Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull +1.175s 15 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1.178s 16 Alex Dunne McLaren +1.489s 17 Esteban Ocon Haas +1.525s 18 Pierre Gasly Alpine +1.536s 19 Oliver Bearman Haas +1.941s 20 Paul Aron Alpine +2.036s

Who is the current F1 world champion?

Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, won his fourth drivers' championship last year.

Is there F1 today?

Yes, FP2 will take place later today at 4:00pm (BST), while FP3 will take place on Saturday, September 6 at 11:30am (BST). You can find all the timings and where to watch in your region here.

