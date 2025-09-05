F1 Results Today: Piastri rocked at Monza as red flag incident rules star out at Italian GP
Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc stunned the tifosi at the Italian Grand Prix on Friday after securing a Ferrari 1-2 in FP1, but it was McLaren star Lando Norris who topped the timesheets in the second practice session of the weekend.
The British racer shocked his team-mate and championship leader Oscar Piastri by finishing three places ahead of him, with the Aussie racer only able to cross the line fourth fastest in FP2.
Leclerc repeated his FP1 feat of finishing the second practice session in P2 with his former team-mate Carlos Sainz doing the same with his second P3 finish of the day. Hamilton rounded off the top five on Friday evening.
Mercedes star George Russell lost power at the end of FP1, finishing the session on a sour note, and FP2 didn't go much better after finishing down in P10.
His Silver Arrows team-mate was cursed at his second home grand prix of the season, losing control going through the second Lesmo and beaching his car in the gravel during the opening stages of the second practice session, triggering a red flag.
Antonelli crashed on debut at Monza this time last year and just one week ago, also beached his W16 in the gravel at Zandvoort, putting himself under even more pressure as he awaits news of a contract for next season.
After F2 star Alex Dunne and Alpine reserve driver Paul Aron made their F1 debut at Monza earlier on Friday morning, Oscar Piastri and Franco Colapinto returned to the cockpits of their respective F1 machinery.
F1 FP2 Results: Italian Grand Prix 2025
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Gap
|1
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:19.878
|2
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+0.083s
|3
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|+0.096s
|4
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|+0.181s
|5
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|+0.192s
|6
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|+0.199s
|7
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|+0.301s
|8
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Kick Sauber
|+0.363s
|9
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Red Bull
|+0.391s
|10
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|+0.398s
|11
|Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|+0.505s
|12
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Kick Sauber
|+0.597s
|13
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|+0.650s
|14
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|+0.729s
|15
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|+0.767s
|16
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|+0.776s
|17
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|+0.933s
|18
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|+1.224s
|19
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|+1.489s
|20
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|+1.686s
F1 FP1 Results: Italian Grand Prix 2025
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Gap
|1
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|1:20.117
|2
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+0.169s
|3
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|+0.533s
|4
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|+0.575s
|5
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|+0.823s
|6
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|+0.904s
|7
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|+0.956s
|8
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|+0.993s
|9
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|+0.997s
|10
|Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|+1.041s
|11
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Kick Sauber
|+1.055s
|12
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Kick Sauber
|+1.062s
|13
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|+1.084s
|14
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Red Bull
|+1.175s
|15
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|+1.178s
|16
|Alex Dunne
|McLaren
|+1.489s
|17
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|+1.525s
|18
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|+1.536s
|19
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|+1.941s
|20
|Paul Aron
|Alpine
|+2.036s
Who is the current F1 world champion?
Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, won his fourth drivers' championship last year.
Is there F1 today?
Practice at the Italian GP has concluded for Friday's running, but FP3 will take place on Saturday, September 6 at 11:30am (BST). You can find all the timings and where to watch in your region here.
