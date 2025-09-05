Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc stunned the tifosi at the Italian Grand Prix on Friday after securing a Ferrari 1-2 in FP1, but it was McLaren star Lando Norris who topped the timesheets in the second practice session of the weekend.

The British racer shocked his team-mate and championship leader Oscar Piastri by finishing three places ahead of him, with the Aussie racer only able to cross the line fourth fastest in FP2.

Leclerc repeated his FP1 feat of finishing the second practice session in P2 with his former team-mate Carlos Sainz doing the same with his second P3 finish of the day. Hamilton rounded off the top five on Friday evening.

Mercedes star George Russell lost power at the end of FP1, finishing the session on a sour note, and FP2 didn't go much better after finishing down in P10.

His Silver Arrows team-mate was cursed at his second home grand prix of the season, losing control going through the second Lesmo and beaching his car in the gravel during the opening stages of the second practice session, triggering a red flag.

Antonelli crashed on debut at Monza this time last year and just one week ago, also beached his W16 in the gravel at Zandvoort, putting himself under even more pressure as he awaits news of a contract for next season.

After F2 star Alex Dunne and Alpine reserve driver Paul Aron made their F1 debut at Monza earlier on Friday morning, Oscar Piastri and Franco Colapinto returned to the cockpits of their respective F1 machinery.

F1 FP2 Results: Italian Grand Prix 2025

Position Driver Team Gap 1 Lando Norris McLaren 1:19.878 2 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.083s 3 Carlos Sainz Williams +0.096s 4 Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.181s 5 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +0.192s 6 Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.199s 7 Alex Albon Williams +0.301s 8 Nico Hulkenberg Kick Sauber +0.363s 9 Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull +0.391s 10 George Russell Mercedes +0.398s 11 Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls +0.505s 12 Gabriel Bortoleto Kick Sauber +0.597s 13 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +0.650s 14 Oliver Bearman Haas +0.729s 15 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +0.767s 16 Esteban Ocon Haas +0.776s 17 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +0.933s 18 Pierre Gasly Alpine +1.224s 19 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +1.489s 20 Franco Colapinto Alpine +1.686s

F1 FP1 Results: Italian Grand Prix 2025

Position Driver Team Gap 1 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 1:20.117 2 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.169s 3 Carlos Sainz Williams +0.533s 4 Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.575s 5 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +0.823s 6 Lando Norris McLaren +0.904s 7 Alex Albon Williams +0.956s 8 George Russell Mercedes +0.993s 9 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +0.997s 10 Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls +1.041s 11 Gabriel Bortoleto Kick Sauber +1.055s 12 Nico Hulkenberg Kick Sauber +1.062s 13 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +1.084s 14 Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull +1.175s 15 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1.178s 16 Alex Dunne McLaren +1.489s 17 Esteban Ocon Haas +1.525s 18 Pierre Gasly Alpine +1.536s 19 Oliver Bearman Haas +1.941s 20 Paul Aron Alpine +2.036s

