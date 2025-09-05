close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
﻿
Piastri holding a mic with an Italian flag-themed backdrop

F1 Results Today: Piastri rocked at Monza as red flag incident rules star out at Italian GP

F1 Results Today: Piastri rocked at Monza as red flag incident rules star out at Italian GP

Kerry Violet
Piastri holding a mic with an Italian flag-themed backdrop

Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc stunned the tifosi at the Italian Grand Prix on Friday after securing a Ferrari 1-2 in FP1, but it was McLaren star Lando Norris who topped the timesheets in the second practice session of the weekend.

The British racer shocked his team-mate and championship leader Oscar Piastri by finishing three places ahead of him, with the Aussie racer only able to cross the line fourth fastest in FP2.

Leclerc repeated his FP1 feat of finishing the second practice session in P2 with his former team-mate Carlos Sainz doing the same with his second P3 finish of the day. Hamilton rounded off the top five on Friday evening.

Mercedes star George Russell lost power at the end of FP1, finishing the session on a sour note, and FP2 didn't go much better after finishing down in P10.

His Silver Arrows team-mate was cursed at his second home grand prix of the season, losing control going through the second Lesmo and beaching his car in the gravel during the opening stages of the second practice session, triggering a red flag.

Antonelli crashed on debut at Monza this time last year and just one week ago, also beached his W16 in the gravel at Zandvoort, putting himself under even more pressure as he awaits news of a contract for next season.

After F2 star Alex Dunne and Alpine reserve driver Paul Aron made their F1 debut at Monza earlier on Friday morning, Oscar Piastri and Franco Colapinto returned to the cockpits of their respective F1 machinery.

F1 FP2 Results: Italian Grand Prix 2025

Position Driver Team Gap
1Lando NorrisMcLaren1:19.878
2Charles LeclercFerrari+0.083s
3Carlos SainzWilliams+0.096s
4Oscar PiastriMcLaren+0.181s
5Lewis HamiltonFerrari+0.192s
6Max VerstappenRed Bull+0.199s
7Alex AlbonWilliams+0.301s
8Nico HulkenbergKick Sauber+0.363s
9Yuki TsunodaRed Bull+0.391s
10George RussellMercedes+0.398s
11Isack HadjarRacing Bulls+0.505s
12Gabriel BortoletoKick Sauber+0.597s
13Lance StrollAston Martin+0.650s
14Oliver BearmanHaas+0.729s
15Fernando AlonsoAston Martin+0.767s
16Esteban OconHaas+0.776s
17Liam LawsonRacing Bulls+0.933s
18Pierre GaslyAlpine+1.224s
19Kimi AntonelliMercedes+1.489s
20Franco ColapintoAlpine+1.686s

F1 FP1 Results: Italian Grand Prix 2025

Position Driver Team Gap
1Lewis HamiltonFerrari1:20.117
2Charles LeclercFerrari+0.169s
3Carlos SainzWilliams+0.533s
4Max VerstappenRed Bull+0.575s
5Kimi AntonelliMercedes+0.823s
6Lando NorrisMcLaren+0.904s
7Alex AlbonWilliams+0.956s
8George RussellMercedes+0.993s
9Fernando AlonsoAston Martin+0.997s
10Isack HadjarRacing Bulls+1.041s
11Gabriel BortoletoKick Sauber+1.055s
12Nico HulkenbergKick Sauber+1.062s
13Liam LawsonRacing Bulls+1.084s
14Yuki TsunodaRed Bull+1.175s
15Lance StrollAston Martin+1.178s
16Alex DunneMcLaren+1.489s
17Esteban OconHaas+1.525s
18Pierre GaslyAlpine+1.536s
19Oliver BearmanHaas+1.941s
20Paul AronAlpine+2.036s

Who is the current F1 world champion?

Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, won his fourth drivers' championship last year.

Is there F1 today?

Practice at the Italian GP has concluded for Friday's running, but FP3 will take place on Saturday, September 6 at 11:30am (BST). You can find all the timings and where to watch in your region here.

F1 HEADLINES: Max Verstappen delivers honest Red Bull admission as FIA protest launched

READ MORE: Daniel Ricciardo signs new deal with Ford Racing

F1 COMMENTATORS: Meet the Sky Sports and Channel 4 teams including Martin Brundle, Naomi Schiff and Danica Patrick

READ MORE: Max Verstappen Ferrari talks confirmed

Related

McLaren F1 FIA Oscar Piastri Italian Grand Prix Monza

Latest News

F1 Results Today: Piastri rocked at Monza as red flag incident rules star out at Italian GP
Italian Grand Prix

F1 Results Today: Piastri rocked at Monza as red flag incident rules star out at Italian GP

  • 29 minutes ago
Kimi Antonelli embarrassment as Mercedes star out AGAIN in red flag incident
Italian Grand Prix

Kimi Antonelli embarrassment as Mercedes star out AGAIN in red flag incident

  • 1 hour ago
F1 Results Today: Lewis Hamilton leads Ferrari revival as Italian GP red flag sparks huge penalty scare
Italian Grand Prix

F1 Results Today: Lewis Hamilton leads Ferrari revival as Italian GP red flag sparks huge penalty scare

  • Today 14:37
Daniel Ricciardo signs new deal with Ford Racing
Daniel Ricciardo

Daniel Ricciardo signs new deal with Ford Racing

  • Today 14:00
F1 issue official statement as huge Monaco GP decision made
Latest F1 News

F1 issue official statement as huge Monaco GP decision made

  • Today 13:04
Martin Brundle confirmed for NEW role at Italian GP
Italian Grand Prix

Martin Brundle confirmed for NEW role at Italian GP

  • Today 12:42
More news

Most read

FIA announce late demotion for F1 star at Dutch Grand Prix
150.000+ views

FIA announce late demotion for F1 star at Dutch Grand Prix

  • 31 august
 Mercedes cut ties with race-winning driver for 2026
100.000+ views

Mercedes cut ties with race-winning driver for 2026

  • 29 august
 Sky Sports find Martin Brundle replacement
75.000+ views

Sky Sports find Martin Brundle replacement

  • 19 august
 F1 Results Today: Lewis Hamilton fights back as champion SPLITS McLarens at Dutch Grand Prix
50.000+ views

F1 Results Today: Lewis Hamilton fights back as champion SPLITS McLarens at Dutch Grand Prix

  • 29 august
 Max Verstappen Ferrari talks confirmed
20.000+ views

Max Verstappen Ferrari talks confirmed

  • Yesterday 09:14
 Sky F1 pundit calls for Max Verstappen demotion after Dutch GP display
20.000+ views

Sky F1 pundit calls for Max Verstappen demotion after Dutch GP display

  • 30 august

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x