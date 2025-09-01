close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
﻿
hamilton, ferrari, 2025, nederland, f1, generic

F1 2025 Standings: Lewis Hamilton hit with post-race penalty in double Dutch GP disaster

F1 2025 Standings: Lewis Hamilton hit with post-race penalty in double Dutch GP disaster

Sheona Mountford
hamilton, ferrari, 2025, nederland, f1, generic

A disastrous weekend for Lewis Hamilton at the Dutch Grand Prix saw the F1 champion crash out and receive a penalty for next weekend at Monza.

Ferrari left Zandvoort without a single point to their name, after Hamilton crashed into the barriers at Turn 3, and Charles Leclerc was knocked out of the race by Kimi Antonelli.

Alongside his premature exit, Hamilton also received a five-place grid drop for the Italian GP after he failed to slow under double waved yellow flags.

Lando Norris also endured a torrid time at the Dutch GP, where an engine failure forced him to retire and has handed his team-mate Oscar Piastri a 34-point lead in the standings.

Meanwhile, Isack Hadjar's first F1 podium has lifted Racing Bulls above Sauber in the constructors' championship, and the team are now within touching distance of Aston Martin.

Following three penalties for Antonelli, 10 seconds and two penalty points for his collision with Leclerc plus a further five for speeding in the pit lane, the Italian is now on equal points with Alex Albon in the Williams.

F1 Drivers' Standings after 2025 Dutch Grand Prix

Position Driver Team Points
1Oscar PiastriMcLaren309
2Lando NorrisMcLaren275
3Max VerstappenRed Bull205
4George RussellMercedes184
5Charles LeclercFerrari151
6Lewis HamiltonFerrari109
7Kimi AntonelliMercedes64
8Alex AlbonWilliams64
9Nico HulkenbergKick Sauber37
10Isack HadjarRacing Bulls37
11Lance StrollAston Martin32
12Fernando AlonsoAston Martin30
13Esteban OconHaas28
14Pierre GaslyAlpine20
15Liam LawsonRacing Bulls20
16Ollie BearmanHaas16
17Carlos SainzWilliams16
18Gabriel BortoletoKick Sauber14
19Yuki TsunodaRed Bull12
20Franco ColapintoAlpine0
21Jack DoohanAlpine0

F1 Constructors' Standings after 2025 Dutch Grand Prix

Position Team Points
1McLaren584
2Ferrari260
3Mercedes248
4Red Bull214
5Williams80
6Aston Martin62
7Racing Bulls60
8Kick Sauber51
9Haas44
10Alpine20

2025 rule change removes fastest lap point

The fastest lap point has been removed for the 2025 season. Since 2019, drivers have picked up an extra point if they finish in the top 10 and achieve the fastest lap.

However, in the past, this led to some drivers abandoning their races to pit and fit a new set of tyres in the final stages of the race in order to claim the fastest lap point or prevent a rival from getting the extra point, playing the tactical long game in the championship standings.

The most famous example of this last season came during Daniel Ricciardo's final F1 race, when the Australian finished last but claimed the fastest lap on the final lap of the Singapore GP, taking the extra point away from Norris and helping Verstappen's 2024 title bid.

F1 HEADLINES: McLaren endure Zandvoort suckerpunch as star driver hit with Italian GP penalty

F1 RESULTS: McLaren disaster hands shock podium to star at Dutch GP

READ MORE: Hamilton crashes OUT of Dutch GP

READ MORE: FIA announce early Hamilton PENALTY for next race

Related

Lewis Hamilton Dutch Grand Prix F1 2025

Latest News

F1 2025 Italian Grand Prix weather forecast - Latest from Monza
Italian Grand Prix

F1 2025 Italian Grand Prix weather forecast - Latest from Monza

  • 1 hour ago
FIA issue late penalty verdict for Lando Norris and Max Verstappen after Dutch GP rule breach
Dutch Grand Prix

FIA issue late penalty verdict for Lando Norris and Max Verstappen after Dutch GP rule breach

  • 2 hours ago
F1 Penalty Points 2025: THREE stars edge closer to race ban after Dutch GP chaos
F1 2025

F1 Penalty Points 2025: THREE stars edge closer to race ban after Dutch GP chaos

  • 3 hours ago
F1 2025 Standings: Lewis Hamilton hit with post-race penalty in double Dutch GP disaster
F1 Standings

F1 2025 Standings: Lewis Hamilton hit with post-race penalty in double Dutch GP disaster

  • 3 hours ago
Toto Wolff admits Kimi Antonelli 'mistake' at Mercedes
Mercedes

Toto Wolff admits Kimi Antonelli 'mistake' at Mercedes

  • Today 10:55
F1 star opens door for huge Red Bull switch
Red Bull

F1 star opens door for huge Red Bull switch

  • Today 09:42
More news

Most read

Mercedes cut ties with race-winning driver for 2026
75.000+ views

Mercedes cut ties with race-winning driver for 2026

  • 29 august
 Sky Sports find Martin Brundle replacement
75.000+ views

Sky Sports find Martin Brundle replacement

  • 19 august
 F1 Results Today: Lewis Hamilton fights back as champion SPLITS McLarens at Dutch Grand Prix
50.000+ views

F1 Results Today: Lewis Hamilton fights back as champion SPLITS McLarens at Dutch Grand Prix

  • 29 august
 F1 boss admits Lewis Hamilton contract 'problem'
15.000+ views

F1 boss admits Lewis Hamilton contract 'problem'

  • 20 august
 F1 Penalty Points 2025: THREE stars edge closer to race ban after Dutch GP chaos
15.000+ views

F1 Penalty Points 2025: THREE stars edge closer to race ban after Dutch GP chaos

  • Today 12:18
 Italian media claim Ferrari left with 'no choice' over Lewis Hamilton future
15.000+ views

Italian media claim Ferrari left with 'no choice' over Lewis Hamilton future

  • 24 august

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x