F1 2025 Standings: Lewis Hamilton hit with post-race penalty in double Dutch GP disaster
A disastrous weekend for Lewis Hamilton at the Dutch Grand Prix saw the F1 champion crash out and receive a penalty for next weekend at Monza.
Ferrari left Zandvoort without a single point to their name, after Hamilton crashed into the barriers at Turn 3, and Charles Leclerc was knocked out of the race by Kimi Antonelli.
Alongside his premature exit, Hamilton also received a five-place grid drop for the Italian GP after he failed to slow under double waved yellow flags.
Lando Norris also endured a torrid time at the Dutch GP, where an engine failure forced him to retire and has handed his team-mate Oscar Piastri a 34-point lead in the standings.
Meanwhile, Isack Hadjar's first F1 podium has lifted Racing Bulls above Sauber in the constructors' championship, and the team are now within touching distance of Aston Martin.
Following three penalties for Antonelli, 10 seconds and two penalty points for his collision with Leclerc plus a further five for speeding in the pit lane, the Italian is now on equal points with Alex Albon in the Williams.
F1 Drivers' Standings after 2025 Dutch Grand Prix
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Points
|1
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|309
|2
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|275
|3
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|205
|4
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|184
|5
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|151
|6
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|109
|7
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|64
|8
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|64
|9
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Kick Sauber
|37
|10
|Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|37
|11
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|32
|12
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|30
|13
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|28
|14
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|20
|15
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|20
|16
|Ollie Bearman
|Haas
|16
|17
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|16
|18
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Kick Sauber
|14
|19
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Red Bull
|12
|20
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|0
|21
|Jack Doohan
|Alpine
|0
F1 Constructors' Standings after 2025 Dutch Grand Prix
|Position
|Team
|Points
|1
|McLaren
|584
|2
|Ferrari
|260
|3
|Mercedes
|248
|4
|Red Bull
|214
|5
|Williams
|80
|6
|Aston Martin
|62
|7
|Racing Bulls
|60
|8
|Kick Sauber
|51
|9
|Haas
|44
|10
|Alpine
|20
2025 rule change removes fastest lap point
The fastest lap point has been removed for the 2025 season. Since 2019, drivers have picked up an extra point if they finish in the top 10 and achieve the fastest lap.
However, in the past, this led to some drivers abandoning their races to pit and fit a new set of tyres in the final stages of the race in order to claim the fastest lap point or prevent a rival from getting the extra point, playing the tactical long game in the championship standings.
The most famous example of this last season came during Daniel Ricciardo's final F1 race, when the Australian finished last but claimed the fastest lap on the final lap of the Singapore GP, taking the extra point away from Norris and helping Verstappen's 2024 title bid.
