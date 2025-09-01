close global

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri in front of the Dutch flag

F1 News Today: McLaren endure Zandvoort suckerpunch as star driver hit with Italian GP penalty

Dan Ripley
Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri in front of the Dutch flag

A disaster for McLaren F1 star Lando Norris at the Dutch Grand Prick has raised doubts about the reliability of the championship leaders' F1 car heading into the final stages of the season after an eventful race in Zandvoort.

FIA announce early Hamilton PENALTY for Italian GP

The FIA have announced a penalty for Lewis Hamilton after the Dutch Grand Prix which will be applied to the F1 champion's next race at Monza.

Ricciardo gives in to nostalgia for Red Bull link-up

F1 star Daniel Ricciardo has given in to nostalgia in the latest development of his popular venture away from the racetrack.

Hamilton admits Ferrari 'twitchy' after clumsy crash at Dutch Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton reflected on his shock crash at the Dutch Grand Prix in a weekend of potential for the F1 champion.

FIA slam F1 star with 'ridiculous' Dutch GP penalty

The FIA have slapped Williams F1 star Carlos Sainz will a penalty at the 2025 Dutch Grand Prix.

F1 star BREAKS trophy after historic Dutch Grand Prix

Following his debut F1 podium, Racing Bulls revealed via the team's social media that things did not end well for Isack Hadjar's P3 trophy.

Latest News

Toto Wolff admits Kimi Antonelli 'mistake' at Mercedes
Mercedes

Toto Wolff admits Kimi Antonelli 'mistake' at Mercedes

  • 2 minutes ago
F1 star opens door for huge Red Bull switch
Red Bull

F1 star opens door for huge Red Bull switch

  • 1 hour ago
F1 Dutch Grand Prix 2025 results: Final classification with penalties applied
Dutch Grand Prix

F1 Dutch Grand Prix 2025 results: Final classification with penalties applied

  • 1 hour ago
Antonelli handed THIRD punishment after horror Dutch Grand Prix
Dutch Grand Prix

Antonelli handed THIRD punishment after horror Dutch Grand Prix

  • 2 hours ago
