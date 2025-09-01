F1 News Today: McLaren endure Zandvoort suckerpunch as star driver hit with Italian GP penalty
F1 News Today: McLaren endure Zandvoort suckerpunch as star driver hit with Italian GP penalty
A disaster for McLaren F1 star Lando Norris at the Dutch Grand Prick has raised doubts about the reliability of the championship leaders' F1 car heading into the final stages of the season after an eventful race in Zandvoort.
➡️ READ MORE
FIA announce early Hamilton PENALTY for Italian GP
The FIA have announced a penalty for Lewis Hamilton after the Dutch Grand Prix which will be applied to the F1 champion's next race at Monza.
➡️ READ MORE
Ricciardo gives in to nostalgia for Red Bull link-up
F1 star Daniel Ricciardo has given in to nostalgia in the latest development of his popular venture away from the racetrack.
➡️ READ MORE
Hamilton admits Ferrari 'twitchy' after clumsy crash at Dutch Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton reflected on his shock crash at the Dutch Grand Prix in a weekend of potential for the F1 champion.
➡️ READ MORE
FIA slam F1 star with 'ridiculous' Dutch GP penalty
The FIA have slapped Williams F1 star Carlos Sainz will a penalty at the 2025 Dutch Grand Prix.
➡️ READ MORE
F1 star BREAKS trophy after historic Dutch Grand Prix
Following his debut F1 podium, Racing Bulls revealed via the team's social media that things did not end well for Isack Hadjar's P3 trophy.
➡️ READ MORE
Related
Latest News
Toto Wolff admits Kimi Antonelli 'mistake' at Mercedes
- 2 minutes ago
F1 star opens door for huge Red Bull switch
- 1 hour ago
F1 Dutch Grand Prix 2025 results: Final classification with penalties applied
- 1 hour ago
Antonelli handed THIRD punishment after horror Dutch Grand Prix
- 2 hours ago
F1 News Today: McLaren endure Zandvoort suckerpunch as star driver hit with Italian GP penalty
- 3 hours ago
F1 star BREAKS trophy after historic Dutch Grand Prix
- Yesterday 22:56
Most read
Mercedes cut ties with race-winning driver for 2026
- 29 august
Sky Sports find Martin Brundle replacement
- 19 august
F1 Results Today: Lewis Hamilton fights back as champion SPLITS McLarens at Dutch Grand Prix
- 29 august
F1 boss admits Lewis Hamilton contract 'problem'
- 20 august
Italian media claim Ferrari left with 'no choice' over Lewis Hamilton future
- 24 august
Lewis Hamilton facing impossible Mercedes-Ferrari decision
- 12 august