Hamilton admits Ferrari 'twitchy' after clumsy crash at Dutch Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton reflected on his shock crash at the Dutch Grand Prix in a weekend of potential for the F1 champion.

The Brit returned from the summer break with a renewed sense of calm, entirely focused on having fun with Ferrari during the remainder of the 2025 season.

For most of the Dutch GP weekend, Hamilton was on par with his team-mate Charles Leclerc, but during the opening stages of the race remained in seventh while the other Ferrari progressed to fifth.

However, Hamilton suffered a snap of oversteer heading into Turn 3 and smashed his Ferrari into the barriers, prompting a safety car and ending his race prematurely.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the race, Hamilton said: “I’m really not sure, I’ll have to look back at it but yeah, when I went up the bank, the rear snapped out and I couldn’t recover.”

“It was a bit twitchy, the car, I think we made real progress this weekend. My pace was looking decent, I was catching George. I think I had the pace of the few cars ahead of me, very unusual to not finish a race and to go out so early.”

Signs of hope for Hamilton?

Ferrari leave Zandvoort without a single point

Aside from the crash on Sunday, which took place in slippery conditions, Hamilton enjoyed a positive weekend at Zandvoort.

As mentioned, Hamilton felt he had the pace of his team-mate and given the multitude of safety cars, could have raced for a season best result.

Nevertheless, Hamilton will be looking forward to Monza in a week's time, at the Temple of Speed and home of the tifosi, with the weight of their expectation behind the champion and Leclerc.

Hamilton’s team-mate also failed to finish the Dutch GP, when Antonelli collided with the Ferrari and ended his race.

Leclerc did not make his way back to the garage initially, and instead watched the race unfold forlornly atop a sand dune.

“Kimi’s incident is the way it is and mistakes happen on a track like this, you’ve got to be incisive and aggressive to make a pass, and that’s what I’ve done as well against George [Russell],” Leclerc said after the race to Sky Sports.

“That’s what Kimi tried to do on myself, but he probably misjudged it. It ruined my race so it’s a shame but it is the way it is.”

