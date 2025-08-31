Ferrari F1 star Charles Leclerc has been taken out by Mercedes rookie Kimi Antonelli at the Dutch Grand Prix.

The Monegasque star was sent into the wall on lap 53 of 72 after a collision with Antonelli, after the 19-year-old attempted to pass the SF-25 into the banked Turn 3, triggering a safety car.

Leclerc took to team radio shortly after, remaining bizarrely calm, saying: "I think that was unnecessary. I mean, we can never know what happened but the tyres felt good. Anyway, the tyres felt good. Anyway I'm getting out."

Leclerc's exit was the second DNF for Ferrari at Zandvoort after team-mate Lewis Hamilton also crashed out on lap 23.

Just 24 points separated Ferrari from Mercedes in the constructors' championship prior to this weekend, but the Dutch GP has wrecked havoc with the Scuderia's position in the standings.

The Maranello-based squad's lead has now halved thanks to their two DNFs and a P4 for Mercedes' George Russell.

After his penalties had been applied, Antonelli finished in P16.

Antonelli picks up penalties during hectic Dutch GP

The questionable move on Leclerc from Antonelli saw the rookie handed a 10-second penalty for causing a collision, and left Sky Sports F1's Karun Chandhok shocked on the broadcast.

"That was just unnecessary from Antonelli. He went in way too hot and just went into Leclerc.

"You can't just understeer into that car," the ex-driver commented.

The Italian youngster continued to rack up punishments from the stewards, finishing the race with a total of 15 seconds to serve in penalties.

The FIA announced during the race that the Mercedes driver has also been hit with a five-second sanction for pit-lane speeding, with that penalty added to the 10-second verdict handed out for the crash with Leclerc.

