A disaster for McLaren F1 star Lando Norris at the Dutch Grand Prick has handed a shock podium to Isack Hadjar.

Norris reported smoke coming from his McLaren and was forced to stop on the side of the track due to an engine failure, in a crushing blow to his championship after Oscar Piastri clinched the victory.

The failure gifted Hadjar — who did an incredible job to place his Racing Bulls in P4 and fend off his competitors — his first F1 podium, in a landmark moment for the French racing driver.

Meanwhile, Max Verstappen gave the Orange Army something to smile about and achieved second place, his first podium since the Canadian Grand Prix.

Lewis Hamilton was placed under investigation by the FIA during the formation lap for failing to lift under yellow flag conditions, and a decision will be made after the race on the incident.

However, his Dutch GP came to a premature conclusion on lap 23 as the rain increased and the track turned slippery, with the champion crashing out and into the barriers at Turn 3, prompting a safety car.

Charles Leclerc became the second Ferrari to retire on lap 53, after Kimi Antonelli triggered late drama with a dive to the inside and he understeered into the side of the scarlet sidepods.

The move earnt Antonelli a slam-dunk 10-second time penalty and he was given a another five-second time penalty for speeding in the pit lane.

Carlos Sainz and Liam Lawson tumbled out of the top 10 after contact on the safety car restart, with the Racing Bulls star losing his rear left tyre.

As a result, the Spaniard was awarded a 10-second time penalty for the incident, leading to an incredulous series of team radio messages from Sainz.

And breathe...is that everything? Here are the times!

F1 Results: Dutch Grand Prix 2025

* = Carlos Sainz received a 10-second time penalty for a collision with Liam Lawson.

** = Kimi Antonelli received a 10-second time penalty for a collision with Charles Leclerc. He received a further five seconds for speeding in the pit lane.

Who is the current F1 world champion?

Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, and won his fourth drivers' championship last year.

2025 rule change removes fastest lap point

Fastest lap points have been banished for 2025. Since 2019, drivers have picked up an extra point if they finish in the top 10 and achieve the fastest lap.

However, it did lead to some drivers abandoning their races to pit and fit a set of new tyres at the end in order to claim the fastest lap point, or to stop a rival from getting the extra point.

The most famous example of this in 2024 came during Daniel Ricciardo's final F1 race, when the Australian finished last but claimed the fastest lap on the final lap of the Singapore GP, taking the extra point away from Lando Norris and helping Max Verstappen's title bid.

