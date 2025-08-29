close global

Toto Wolff in Spa

Mercedes cut ties with race-winning driver for 2026

Mercedes cut ties with race-winning driver for 2026

Sheona Mountford
Toto Wolff in Spa

Mercedes will part way with one of their drivers in 2026 after a signing announcement from a rival F1 team.

New team Cadillac will join the grid from next season onwards, and finally confirmed their driver lineup in the build-up to the Dutch Grand Prix.

Axed Red Bull star Sergio Perez will make his return to F1 with the American outfit, alongside Mercedes reserve driver and 10-time grand prix winner Valtteri Bottas.

However, with Bottas moving to a rival team on the grid, Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has confirmed they will cut ties with the Finn at the end of the year.

“It is great to see Valtteri regain his place on the F1 grid for next year,” Wolff said in an official statement.

“He still has so much to offer as a racing driver and deserves to be lining up in Melbourne for the 2026 season.

“We will of course be sad to see him go. He has played an important role in our team and his contribution as our Third Driver this year has been exemplary.

“For now, we will continue that work until the end of the year before wishing him well for next year and beyond.”

Who will replace Bottas as Mercedes reserve driver?

Bottas has helped coach Antonelli
Bottas has helped coach Antonelli

Not only has Bottas helped coach youngster Kimi Antonelli at the team, but the Finn also acted as a third driver at Mercedes, in the event Antonelli or George Russell were unable to participate in a F1 session.

Following Bottas’ departure, it is unclear who will fulfil that role in 2026, with their second reserve driver Fred Vesti potentially stepping up into that third driver role.

The Dane was first announced as part of Mercedes’ junior team in 2021, and has progressed through the feeder series ranks with the support of the German marque.

Vesti has experience in F1 machinery, taking part in the 2022 Abu Dhabi young driver test and competing in several free practice sessions with Mercedes over the course of his career.

Mick Schumacher could also stage a return as a Mercedes reserve, after undertaking the role from 2023 until 2024.

The German driver failed to stage a return to the F1 grid with Cadillac however, which may signal his final attempt at a comeback.

Mercedes are yet to announce a replacement for Bottas as their third driver in 2026, with the likes of Doriane Pin and Noah Strømsted perhaps a little to inexperienced to step up as a F1 reserve.

