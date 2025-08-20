The time an F1 champion was kidnapped at gunpoint

Sport has a tendency to get swept up into broader historical narratives, but the time an F1 champion was dragged into the Cuban Revolution is a story that has perhaps gathered dust on the figurative bookshelves over the years.

The date was February 23, 1958. Havana, Cuba, on the cusp of revolution. By this time, Argentine driver Juan Manuel Fangio was already a five-time world champion and one of the biggest names in motorsport.

So, you can imagine that the world’s spotlight was on him. The Lewis Hamilton of his day; although more racing goggles and Brylcreem, than Roscoe and baggy jeans.

Fangio had already won the inaugural 1957 Cuban Grand Prix – not an official F1 race but instead a sports car competition – and returned to Havana a year later to defend his victory.

However, history had other ideas. When Fangio entered the lobby of the Hotel Lincoln on the eve of the Cuban Grand Prix, he was instead confronted by a young man holding a gun.

The kidnapping of Juan Manuel Fangio

For those unacquainted with this period of history, Cuba was then under the control of military officer and dictator Fulgencio Batista, who had been restored to power after a coup in 1952.

Batista wanted to create an event that would attract tourists to Cuba, hence the conception of the Cuban Grand Prix in 1957, a glitzy street circuit established on the Malecón, a race that could have been marketed as the Monaco of the Caribbean.

In the background however, the 26th July Movement – which was named after the failed 1953 attack and attempt to overthrow Batista – were making their guerrilla forces known throughout Cuba, led by the likes of Fidel Castro and Che Guevara.

The movement hoped to bring notoriety to their cause, and embarrass Batista’s regime by forcing them to cancel the grand prix, all by capturing F1’s biggest name. Fangio.

So, time to circle back to the hotel lobby…

Reports claim that a young man brandished a pistol at the champion and demanded: “Fangio, you must come with me. I am a member of the 26th of July revolutionary movement.”

The captor then threatened to shoot if he was attacked, and thus Fangio accompanied him into a waiting car.

You would think the kidnapping of a star driver would force you to cancel the grand prix, but Batista refused to back down and the race went ahead, with the police in hot pursuit of Fangio's kidnappers.

Initially, the start of the race was delayed, with the hope that Fangio would be found in time and able to compete. However, the police were yet to discover his whereabouts, with the revolutionaries moving the champion from house-to-house each time the authorities came close.

The Cuban Grand Prix ultimately went ahead, although tragedy transpired elsewhere on track when Armando Garcia Cifuentes crashed his Ferrari into the crowd and killed seven spectators, with a further 32 injured.

Stirling Moss was named the winner of the 1958 Cuban Grand Prix, with the race shortened to just six laps after the incident, but there was still no sign of the reigning F1 champion.

Juan Manuel Fangio a few days before being kidnapped in Cuba

Fangio was not released until 29 hours after he was taken, and was eventually returned to the Argentine embassy unharmed, and crucially for the revolutionaries' cause, before Batista’s police had managed to find him.

According to The Glasgow Herald’s reporting at the time, Fangio said he had been ‘treated very well’ and had been taken to three houses during his captivity.

“They talked a lot about their revolutionary programme, but I told them I was not interested because I have never been interested in politics. I am a racing driver,” he was quoted as saying.

Further accounts state he had signed autographs and was given a radio so he could listen to the race whilst being held captive, with The Portsmouth Times adding that he had been ‘fed well’ and at one house he saw ‘two women’.

Fangio also refused to name his kidnappers, or give any kind of description of them, also saying: “If what the rebels did was in a good cause, then I as an Argentinian accept it.”

The champion appeared on popular American TV programme, The Ed Sullivan Show, only a few days after the kidnapping, where he delivered a composed and classy interview as if the incident had never happened.

Despite the high-profile kidnapping, there was no inclination to cancel the 1959 Cuban Grand Prix. However, the race was ultimately abandoned that year due to the subsequent revolution and the upheaval of Batista’s regime as Castro came to power.

Motorsport briefly returned to Cuba in 1960 where Moss was once again victorious, but since then, the sound of a F1 engine has been absent from the island - Fangio's kidnapping the enduring legacy of when motor racing came to Cuba.

