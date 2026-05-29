Cadillac F1 chief breaks silence over Valtteri Bottas exit rumours

Could we already be set to see a driver axing?

Cadillac F1 team principal Graeme Lowdon has provided on update on driver Valtteri Bottas' future, after reports suggested he might be set for the axe.

Bottas is yet to have scored a point with the Cadillac team, but has achieved the best result of their short history so far, a 13th-place finish in China.

He is only 3-2 down to team-mate Sergio Perez in both qualifying and grand prix races, but rumours have suggested that the 10-time grand prix winner could soon be out of the door at F1's newest outfit, despite having a contract until the end of 2027.

Bottas is now 36 years of age, and was axed by his last team in the sport, Sauber, back in 2024.

But Brit Lowdon has now rubbished these rumours, defiant in the belief that his two highly experienced racers are a perfect match for the new team at the moment.

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“That’s actually very easy to do,” he told media when asked to clarify the situation. “I mean, there is no foundation of truth in any of the rumours at all.

“I can categorically say that. Just… where do I start on the rumours themselves?

“I’ll make it really, really clear factually, they’re completely incorrect. There’s no basis of truth whatsoever in any of them.”

Lowdon then later hinted at the difficulties of being a driver at a newly-formed team, saying: “With all due respect, the outside world doesn’t know what we’re asking these drivers to do.”

READ MORE: F1 genius Ross Brawn joins new team

Could Colton Herta replace Bottas?

Reports last week suggested that current F2 racer Colton Herta could be the racer set to benefit from any potential sacking of Bottas, but as reported earlier this would not be able to happen because of an FIA technicality.

The FIA requires any driver who competes in an F1 season to have 40 superlicence points in a three-year period, with these points being gained through competing in various FIA-owned series.

In 2026, F2 championship placings down to eighth provide enough points to be able to compete in F1, so Herta would need to finish the season at least in eighth to have any chance of a 2027 F1 seat.

Lowdon was keen to point that out, saying: “In terms of rumours, and to be honest, I haven’t read all of them, but a few that I’ve read just don’t even seem to take into account some of the absolute basic rules of Formula 1, because some of them suggest they would put Colton in to replace Valtteri in the next few races, or whatever.

“Colton doesn’t have any [sic, enough] super license points , and to some extent, that probably says it all about the quality of some of the rumours, but I prefer not to focus on pointing out the obvious. I think the fans can see through all of that.

“Colton has a programme that he’s working to, Checo has a programme with us that he’s working to, and Valtteri the same; they’re all contributing in their own way to what we’re trying to do in establishing the Cadillac Formula 1 team.

“It’s very important to make it abundantly clear that there is absolutely not one shred of actual truth or evidence to any of the rumours suggesting that either Valtteri is at risk or indeed that Checo might go to another team.”

READ MORE: The FIA technicality that stops Cadillac replacing Valtteri Bottas

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