close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
﻿
Verstappen

F1 News Today: Sky pundit calls for Max Verstappen demotion as FIA issue penalty verdict

F1 News Today: Sky pundit calls for Max Verstappen demotion as FIA issue penalty verdict

Matthew Hobkinson
Verstappen

Sky F1 pundit Karun Chandhok has called for Max Verstappen to be demoted after a shocking result at the Dutch Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

FIA issue Max Verstappen penalty verdict at Dutch GP

Related image
Related image

The FIA have announced their penalty verdict for Max Verstappen after the four-time F1 champion was summoned to the stewards at the Dutch Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 star in freak incident with wild animal at Dutch GP

Related image
Related image

Ferrari F1 star Charles Leclerc got caught up in a close encounter with a wild animal at the Dutch Grand Prix this weekend.

➡️ READ MORE

FIA issue punishment verdict after controversial incident with F1 champion

Related image
Related image

The FIA's stewards have come to a decision regarding a controversial move from George Russell on F1 champion Fernando Alonso at the Dutch Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

Lewis Hamilton doomed after bleak Dutch GP prophecy

Related image
Related image

Lewis Hamilton may have little to celebrate at the Dutch Grand Prix this weekend after the F1 champion was forecast a bleak result.

➡️ READ MORE

Related

Max Verstappen Dutch Grand Prix F1 News Today

Latest News

F1 News Today: Sky pundit calls for Max Verstappen demotion as FIA issue penalty verdict
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Sky pundit calls for Max Verstappen demotion as FIA issue penalty verdict

  • 23 minutes ago
Lewis Hamilton doomed after bleak Dutch GP prophecy
Dutch Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton doomed after bleak Dutch GP prophecy

  • Yesterday 22:42
FIA issue punishment verdict after controversial incident with F1 champion
Dutch Grand Prix

FIA issue punishment verdict after controversial incident with F1 champion

  • Yesterday 21:57
Max Verstappen expecting 'CHAOS' at Dutch Grand Prix
Dutch Grand Prix

Max Verstappen expecting 'CHAOS' at Dutch Grand Prix

  • Yesterday 20:57
Sky F1 pundit calls for Max Verstappen demotion after Dutch GP display
Dutch Grand Prix

Sky F1 pundit calls for Max Verstappen demotion after Dutch GP display

  • Yesterday 19:57
Naomi Schiff announces final F1 race with Sky Sports
Naomi Schiff

Naomi Schiff announces final F1 race with Sky Sports

  • Yesterday 18:57
  • 1
More news

Most read

Sky Sports find Martin Brundle replacement
75.000+ views

Sky Sports find Martin Brundle replacement

  • 19 august
 Mercedes cut ties with race-winning driver for 2026
50.000+ views

Mercedes cut ties with race-winning driver for 2026

  • 29 august
 F1 boss admits Lewis Hamilton contract 'problem'
15.000+ views

F1 boss admits Lewis Hamilton contract 'problem'

  • 20 august
 F1 Results Today: Lewis Hamilton fights back as champion SPLITS McLarens at Dutch Grand Prix
15.000+ views

F1 Results Today: Lewis Hamilton fights back as champion SPLITS McLarens at Dutch Grand Prix

  • 29 august
 Italian media claim Ferrari left with 'no choice' over Lewis Hamilton future
15.000+ views

Italian media claim Ferrari left with 'no choice' over Lewis Hamilton future

  • 24 august
 Lewis Hamilton facing impossible Mercedes-Ferrari decision
15.000+ views

Lewis Hamilton facing impossible Mercedes-Ferrari decision

  • 12 august

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x