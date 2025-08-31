F1 News Today: Sky pundit calls for Max Verstappen demotion as FIA issue penalty verdict

Sky F1 pundit Karun Chandhok has called for Max Verstappen to be demoted after a shocking result at the Dutch Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

FIA issue Max Verstappen penalty verdict at Dutch GP

Related image

The FIA have announced their penalty verdict for Max Verstappen after the four-time F1 champion was summoned to the stewards at the Dutch Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 star in freak incident with wild animal at Dutch GP

Related image

Ferrari F1 star Charles Leclerc got caught up in a close encounter with a wild animal at the Dutch Grand Prix this weekend.

➡️ READ MORE

FIA issue punishment verdict after controversial incident with F1 champion

Related image

The FIA's stewards have come to a decision regarding a controversial move from George Russell on F1 champion Fernando Alonso at the Dutch Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

Lewis Hamilton doomed after bleak Dutch GP prophecy

Related image

Lewis Hamilton may have little to celebrate at the Dutch Grand Prix this weekend after the F1 champion was forecast a bleak result.

➡️ READ MORE

Related