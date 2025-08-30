Sky F1 pundit calls for Max Verstappen demotion after Dutch GP display

Sky F1 pundit Karun Chandhok has called for Max Verstappen to be demoted after a shocking result at the Dutch Grand Prix.

The F1 championship returned this weekend in Zandvoort for the 15th round of the season, with Verstappen set to line up P3 behind championship leader Oscar Piastri and his McLaren team-mate Lando Norris on Sunday.

Though the top three may come as no surprise, the driver joining Verstappen on the second row certainly does, after Racing Bulls rookie Isack Hadjar finishing P4 in Saturday's qualifying.

Following the shock result, ex-F1 driver and Sky Sports star Chandhok commented: "An incredible effort from Isack Hadjar to qualify fourth.

"I would love to see what would happen if you put Max Verstappen in that Racing Bulls!"

This concept is not new - Verstappen's struggles at the main Red Bull team have persisted through the 2025 season and both his tried and tested team-mates Liam Lawson and Yuki Tsunoda performed better at the junior team.

Should Verstapppen make Racing Bulls swap?

Hadjar was ecstatic over team radio as Racing Bulls confirmed his P4 finish, saying: "I’m so happy, what the f***, let’s go! The last corner I went all in, all in, this feels too good, this feels too good man."

Speaking to Sky after Saturday’s qualifying, Hadjar praised his team, saying: "I enjoyed it a lot, to be honest it was a very tough qualifying. Liam was most of the session faster than me so I had to dig very, very deep to find something special and the car felt very strong on that final lap. Tyre warmup was perfect, lap was clean so very good job from the team."

The harmony of the drivers at Red Bull's junior team is a stark contrast to the mood at the main F1 outfit, with neither Verstappen or Tsunoda able to perform to their full potential at the wheel of the RB21 in 2025.

Though a demotion to the junior squad may seem tempting, Racing Bulls boss Alan Permane shot down the idea to Craig Slater on Sky Sports later on Saturday at the Dutch GP.

"What about Max Verstappen having a practice session in the Racing Bull? Maybe to help them out in some of the issues that they're trying to solve. Is there any discussion about that between the two camps," queried Slater.

"Absolutely not," Permane responded.

"Zero at all, I'm sure they're focused on their own thing, getting the most out of the package they have, and we're doing the same here."

