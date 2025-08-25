F1 2025 Dutch Grand Prix weather forecast - Latest from Zandvoort as teams braced for race chaos

The F1 action is finally back after the summer break with round 15 and the 2025 Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort.

Max Verstappen will enter his home race not as the favourite, after a miserable showing for Red Bull at the Hungarian GP last time out, where the champion finished P9.

Lewis Hamilton will also be hoping to banish his pre-summer demons at Zandvoort, with the 40-year-old leaving Hungary without a point and doubt over his Ferrari future.

Meanwhile, McLaren can expect business as usual in the dual for the title, which continues to swing between Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris. While it is the Aussie holding the points advantage heading into Zandvoort, his team-mate will apply maximum pressure this weekend.

However, can the weather keep a McLaren one-two at bay? Or will the papaya pair once again race off into the distance at the Dutch GP.

Dutch Grand Prix weather forecast

Friday, August 29 - FP1 & FP2

Light rain showers are expected during FP1, which starts at 12:30pm local time (CEST), with the chance of rain progressing to 25 per cent as the session develops.

Temperatures will sit at a pleasant 18 degrees Celsius throughout FP1, with humidity at 75 per cent.

A moderate breeze will hit the coastal circuit at 16mph from the south west, which could make running down the banked final corner and entry onto the main straight challenging for drivers.

Rain showers will persist and could worsen heading into FP2 at 4pm local time (CEST), with the chance of precipitation increasing to 44 per cent.

Temperatures remain at a steady 18 degrees Celsius and a moderate breeze will continue to hit the circuit from the south west.

The F1 grid can expect a slightly damp and blustery Friday at the Dutch GP, with the intensity of the showers alternating throughout the day of free practice.

Saturday, August 30 - FP3 & Qualifying

Sunshine will attempt to peek through the clouds on Saturday at the Dutch GP, with FP3 starting nice and early at 11:30am local time (CEST).

The chance of rain sits at around 30 per cent throughout the third practice session, with a moderate breeze continuing to hit that final corner and main straight from the south west.

Temperatures remain cool at 17 degrees Celsius, while wind speeds will increase to 19mph.

The all-important qualifying session gets underway at 3pm local time, where the chance of rain remains, but only at 34 per cent.

A fresh breeze will enter the circuit from the south west at 19mph and temperatures remain at 17 degrees Celsius.

Sunday, August 31 - Race

The Dutch Grand Prix will get underway at 3pm local time (CEST), as the chance of rain increases throughout the day.

Currently, the chance of rain sits at 48 per cent for lights out with the likelihood increasing to over 50 per cent as the race progresses.

The changeable conditions could pose a threat to strategy midway through the race, with the conundrum of when to switch to the appropriate tyres thrown at the teams.

A moderate breeze will continue to enter the circuit from the south west at 18mph, and temperatures remain 17 degrees Celsius.

The rain showers are expected to be light, if at all, as the sunshine will make its best effort to push through and dry the circuit.

