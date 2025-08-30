F1 News Today: Verstappen gives up Red Bull fight as FIA confirm Dutch GP punishment

Max Verstappen has decided to not waste any more energy fighting against Red Bull in what has been a disappointing F1 season so far.

FIA issue McLaren punishment verdict after Piastri incident at Dutch GP

McLaren have been hit with a punishment at the Dutch Grand Prix this weekend, with the panel of stewards delivering a verdict against them.

A ‘chemistry’ issue has been identified at Ferrari as hindering the team’s progress for Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc.

Max Verstappen SHOCKS home crowd with embarrassing Dutch GP blunder

Max Verstappen made an uncharacteristic error at the Dutch Grand Prix after the F1 champion followed up a session in Zandvoort in the gravel.

FIA announce F1 stewarding change for Dutch GP

F1's governing body, the FIA, have announced a change to their stewarding line-up for this weekend's Dutch Grand Prix.

