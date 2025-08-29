FIA announce F1 stewarding change for Dutch GP

F1's governing body, the FIA, have announced a change to their stewarding line-up ahead of this weekend's Dutch Grand Prix.

The 2025 championship returns after the drivers and team personnel were awarded a well-deserved break after the first 14 rounds of the campaign.

But Zandvoort marks the start of the countdown to the season finale in Abu Dhabi, with just 10 races to go for championship leader Oscar Piastri to hold onto his lead in the drivers' standings.

Ahead of the 15th round of the season, the FIA have confirmed the stewarding line-up for the Dutch GP, with just one name returning from the previous line-up.

Matthew Selley will take up the position of FIA steward once again this weekend having also done so at the Hungarian GP last time out, but he will be joined by three different names from Budapest last time out.

It is standard practice for different stewards to be assigned to different races across the F1 calendar and as a result, Selley will serve alongside Nish Shetty, Pedro Lamy and Max Verstappen's fellow Dutch citizen, Natalie Corsmit.

Max Verstappen will be hoping to avoid a summons from the FIA stewards in front of his home crowd

Dutch FIA steward returns for home grand prix

Having risen through the ranks as an FIA steward in F3 and F2, Corsmit made her debut in F1 at this year's Canadian GP back in June.

After acting as a third steward at a number of F1 events, the FIA have announced that she will now take on the role of National Steward at the Dutch GP for the first time.

Corsmit will do so on behalf of KNAF, who annually send a national steward to Zandvoort, but is also set to appear on the F1 stewarding panel at the Singapore and Mexican Grands Prix in October.

