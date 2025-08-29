close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
﻿
George Russell in front of the Dutch flag

F1 News Today: Mercedes and Ferrari in FIA inspection as Dutch GP absence confirmed

F1 News Today: Mercedes and Ferrari in FIA inspection as Dutch GP absence confirmed

Matthew Hobkinson
George Russell in front of the Dutch flag

The FIA have announced the outcome of a late inspection involving George Russell's Mercedes F1 car and Charles Leclerc's scarlet Ferrari ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

Sky F1 star to miss Dutch GP

Related image
Related image

The Sky Sports F1 team will be without a fan favourite this weekend after they confirmed their absence ahead of the 2025 Dutch Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

Perez 'surprised' by Verstappen gesture after F1 move

Related image
Related image

Sergio Perez has revealed how Max Verstappen reacted to his Cadillac signing following the announcement of his F1 return.

➡️ READ MORE

Verstappen could BLOCK Horner F1 return

Related image
Related image

Max Verstappen has been named as a barrier to Christian Horner’s return to F1 should they both target the same team.

➡️ READ MORE

Ferrari icon 'absolutely sure' Hamilton can win again

Related image
Related image

A former Ferrari F1 star has said that he is 'absolutely sure' that Lewis Hamilton can get back to winning ways.

➡️ READ MORE

Related

FIA Charles Leclerc George Russell Sky Sports Dutch Grand Prix Ted Kravitz

Latest News

Mercedes cut ties with race-winning driver for 2026
Mercedes

Mercedes cut ties with race-winning driver for 2026

  • 18 minutes ago
F1 Practice Today: Dutch Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream
Dutch Grand Prix

F1 Practice Today: Dutch Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream

  • 1 hour ago
F1 News Today: Mercedes and Ferrari in FIA inspection as Dutch GP absence confirmed
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Mercedes and Ferrari in FIA inspection as Dutch GP absence confirmed

  • 1 hour ago
F1 star Oscar Piastri crowned champion - but there's a twist
F1 Social

F1 star Oscar Piastri crowned champion - but there's a twist

  • Yesterday 22:42
Sergio Perez 'surprised' by Max Verstappen gesture after Cadillac F1 move
Sergio Perez

Sergio Perez 'surprised' by Max Verstappen gesture after Cadillac F1 move

  • Yesterday 21:52
F1 fans up in arms over ‘terrible’ FIA decision ahead of Dutch GP
F1 Social

F1 fans up in arms over ‘terrible’ FIA decision ahead of Dutch GP

  • Yesterday 20:54
More news

Most read

Sky Sports find Martin Brundle replacement
75.000+ views

Sky Sports find Martin Brundle replacement

  • 19 august
 F1 News Today: Official Lewis Hamilton announcement sends fans wild as FIA in embarrassing blunder
20.000+ views

F1 News Today: Official Lewis Hamilton announcement sends fans wild as FIA in embarrassing blunder

  • 10 august
 F1 boss admits Lewis Hamilton contract 'problem'
15.000+ views

F1 boss admits Lewis Hamilton contract 'problem'

  • 20 august
 Italian media claim Ferrari left with 'no choice' over Lewis Hamilton future
15.000+ views

Italian media claim Ferrari left with 'no choice' over Lewis Hamilton future

  • 24 august
 Lewis Hamilton facing impossible Mercedes-Ferrari decision
15.000+ views

Lewis Hamilton facing impossible Mercedes-Ferrari decision

  • 12 august
 Sauber F1 issue statement after sponsor criticism over streamer death
10.000+ views

Sauber F1 issue statement after sponsor criticism over streamer death

  • 20 august

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x