F1 News Today: Mercedes and Ferrari in FIA inspection as Dutch GP absence confirmed
The FIA have announced the outcome of a late inspection involving George Russell's Mercedes F1 car and Charles Leclerc's scarlet Ferrari ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix.
Sky F1 star to miss Dutch GP
The Sky Sports F1 team will be without a fan favourite this weekend after they confirmed their absence ahead of the 2025 Dutch Grand Prix.
Perez 'surprised' by Verstappen gesture after F1 move
Sergio Perez has revealed how Max Verstappen reacted to his Cadillac signing following the announcement of his F1 return.
Verstappen could BLOCK Horner F1 return
Max Verstappen has been named as a barrier to Christian Horner’s return to F1 should they both target the same team.
Ferrari icon 'absolutely sure' Hamilton can win again
A former Ferrari F1 star has said that he is 'absolutely sure' that Lewis Hamilton can get back to winning ways.
