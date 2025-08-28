Sky F1 star to miss Dutch GP

The Sky Sports F1 team will be without a fan favourite this weekend after Ted Kravitz confirmed his absence ahead of the 2025 Dutch Grand Prix.

The Sky broadcast lineup often rotates from one F1 race to another, but prior to F1's summer break, Kravitz revealed that he would miss the following two rounds at Budapest and Zandvoort.

Speaking at the Belgian GP, the 51-year-old said: "I'm going on holidays, Simon [Lazenby] and I are going on a cycling tour of the North York Moors," he explained.

As Kravitz enjoys some well earned rest, it means F1 fans will have to endure another weekend without his popular Ted's Notebook segment on the Sky Sports schedule.

The popular presenter went on to confirm his absence for not just the final race prior to the summer shutdown but also the first race back.

"The notebook will return in Monza in the beginning of September," he said. "I hope you enjoy your summer, I hope you enjoy the Budapest Grand Prix next week, and the Dutch Grand Prix at the end of August, I will see you with the notebook in Monza."

Ted Kravitz has been a key element of Sky's F1 broadcast since 2012

Ted’s Notebook absence confirmed from Sky F1 schedule

Sky's popular feature show, 'Ted's Notebook' takes viewers behind the scenes of the F1 paddock following the competitive sessions of a race weekend, with the live broadcast bringing an unpredictable twist to the format that sees Kravitz discuss the main storylines from the event.

His absence both before and after the summer break means there will be no ‘Ted’s Notebook’ until the first weekend of September where F1 returns to Monza for the Italian GP.

This year's race at the temple of speed will see Lewis Hamilton make his debut in front of the Tifosi at the storied circuit following his move to Ferrari at the start of the 2025 campaign.

But for now, fans can look forward to the home grand prix of reigning F1 champion Max Verstappen, who will be hoping he can take the fight to McLaren in front of his own orange army at Zandvoort this weekend.

