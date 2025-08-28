F1 News Today: Verstappen in FIA summons as Hamilton 'complains' over issue

Max Verstappen and Lando Norris are among six F1 stars who have been summoned ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix weekend by the sport's governing body the FIA.

Ferrari supplier fixing Lewis Hamilton issue after 'complaints'

Ferrari's brake supplier Brembo have revealed 'complaints' from seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton about the way in which his SF-25 responds under braking, and that they are trying to rectify the problems.

'Ten second penalty for Stroll' F1 fans react to Zandvoort crash BEFORE Dutch Grand Prix

The first crash of this year's Dutch Grand Prix event has already happened, with a minor coming together between two trucks at the circuit.

McLaren to change team name in eye-watering ‘$100m’ deal'

The McLaren F1 team will be known as a different name from the 2026 season onwards, after a huge new multi-year deal was confirmed.

Cadillac F1 team will have to poach one of their rivals' cars ahead of the 2026 season in which the team will make their debut.

F1 legend honoured with new model car collection but fans have spotted an issue

Three-time F1 world champion Ayrton Senna has been honoured with a new collection of model cars.

