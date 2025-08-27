McLaren to change team name in eye-watering ‘$100m’ deal

The McLaren F1 team will be known as a different name from the 2026 season onwards, after a huge new multi-year deal was confirmed.

The trend of iconic F1 teams selling naming rights to various brands and sponsors has become prevalent in recent years, with Williams now known as Atlassian Williams Racing and Sauber's official name being Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber.

Now, McLaren will be known from the 2026 season as McLaren Mastercard Formula 1 Team, with Mastercard signing an agreement to be the team's title sponsor.

The Athletic are reporting that the deal between the banking brand and the racing team is worth an eye-watering $100 million per season, which would equate to being the biggest sponsorship deal in McLaren's history.

McLaren confirmed the partnership on their social media channels, with CEO Zak Brown saying: "There is no one more important to us than our awesome fans, so I could not be more delighted to enter this next chapter in our partnership with Mastercard with a promise to our papaya family around the world: that we will continue to put our fans first, bring them even closer to the team, and offer incredible experiences.

"Mastercard is a fantastic partner who shares our passion and values, so to have them on board as naming partner will offer us the perfect launch pad to keep pushing on and off track - and I cannot wait to see team priceless come to life in 2026."

The team will keep their current name for the remainder of the 2025 season, in which they are looking to secure their second successive constructors' championship.

McLaren are hoping to secure both the drivers' and constructors' championships this season

Norris and Piastri to resume battle

As well as being favourites for the constructors' title, one of McLaren's drivers is also expected to win the drivers' championship.

With Max Verstappen 97 points back, Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri seem to be the only two drivers in the championship fight this year, with Piastri currently leading Norris by nine points after 14 races.

Following a four-week break from the season for summer, F1 is back this weekend with the Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort.

McLaren's new partnership with Mastercard will come into effect next year in what is a huge year for the team, and for F1 in general, with new regulations set to see a shake up of the current competitive order in the sport.

The McLaren-Mastercard deal is a multi-year partnership, and is the first time for over a decade that McLaren have signed a title sponsorship deal.

