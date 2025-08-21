F1 team change name ahead of Dutch GP
F1 team change name ahead of Dutch GP
Next weekend's Dutch Grand Prix starting grid will look a little different after it was confirmed that one of the teams will be racing under a different name.
Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber will instead operate under the streamlined title of Kick Sauber for the upcoming race at Zandvoort.
The Swiss outfit have been forced to implement a temporary name change due to strict gambling advertising laws in place in the Netherlands.
Their betting sponsor is normally displayed on the side of the car, as well as on the racing suits of team drivers Nico Hulkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto, but that won't be the case next weekend.
An official Sauber team statement issued to GPFans read: "The team complies with all local and global regulations at all times and will continue to do so."
This isn't the first time the squad has changed things up, with similar advertising restrictions also in effect at the Belgian GP back in July.
It has been a tumultuous week for the team away from the track, having released a statement following the recent death of Jean Pormanove, who became famous via streaming platform Kick - another of their major sponsors.
Sauber target strong finish to 2025 season
Sauber will hope to maintain their positive run of form in the Netherlands next weekend having picked up points on each of their previous six outings.
Veteran Hulkenberg has been responsible for the majority of those, having made four top-10 appearances and earning a spot on the podium for the first time in his career at the British GP.
Rookie Bortoleto endured a slow start to life in F1, but the Brazilian has finally found some momentum over the past few months, achieving a career-best finish of sixth in Hungary last time out.
The team currently occupy seventh spot in the constructors' standings, and are firmly in contention for a surprise top-five berth ahead of next season's transition to Audi.
F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton contract 'problem' revealed as $70 million BOMBSHELL uncovered
READ MORE: Max Verstappen and Red Bull suffer embarrassing Honda nightmare
NEWSLETTER: F1's summer break shopping list - Part 1
READ MORE: F1 driver salaries: What stars including Hamilton and Verstappen earn
Related
Latest News
F1 team change name ahead of Dutch GP
- 32 minutes ago
F1 News Today: Hamilton contract 'problem' revealed as $70 million BOMBSHELL uncovered
- 2 hours ago
McLaren F1 stars hurtling towards 'awkward' incident
- Today 13:50
'I got it wrong': F1 champion reveals major career regret
- Today 12:54
F1 cars will be slower in 2026
- Today 11:58
Max Verstappen stunned after shock Yuki Tsunoda admission
- Today 10:56
Most read
Charles Leclerc disqualification verdict issued by FIA after late Hungarian GP test
- 5 august
Lando Norris one of TEN drivers hit by late FIA ruling after Hungarian Grand Prix
- 4 august
Sky Sports find Martin Brundle replacement
- 19 august
F1 Penalty Points: Max Verstappen race ban looms as FIA issue penalty verdict for Lewis Hamilton incident
- 4 august
F1 Results Today: Norris and Piastri INCHES from disaster as FIA investigation looms at Hungarian GP
- 1 august
FIA announce penalty verdict after controversial Max Verstappen incident at Hungarian GP
- 1 august