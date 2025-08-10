F1 is currently on its summer break, meaning that there is no action for another two whole weeks! But don't fear, the end of August will soon roll around.

Teams, drivers and paddock personnel are currently enjoying a well-earned break from the sport after the first 14 races of the F1 season that have thrown up many tantalising storylines.

Christian Horner's sacking, Lewis Hamilton's struggles following a blockbuster transfer to Ferrari, as well as an enthralling title battle between McLaren's brilliant young drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri which is surely set to keep us entertained throughout the autumn months.

Right now however, the Hungarian Grand Prix seems like the distant past, as teams take a mandatory 14-day shutdown period in order to give all F1 personnel a proper break.

But here's something to look forward to, just three weeks today and we will all once again be revelling in F1 action, with the Dutch GP at Zandvoort taking centre stage.

When is F1 back?

The Dutch GP will take to our screens after a three-week break from F1 on Sunday, August 31, with practice kicking off the weekend two days earlier.

It will be the penultimate Dutch GP weekend, after Zandvoort was recently confirmed to be being kicked off the calendar after the 2026 event.

When will the Dutch GP be on?

Here is the full schedule for the Dutch GP weekend:

Friday, August 29 FP1: 12:30 local time (CEST) FP2: 16:00 local time (CEST)

Saturday, August 30 FP1: 11:30 local time (CEST) Qualifying: 15:00 local time (CEST)

Sunday, August 31 Dutch Grand Prix: 15:00 local time (CEST)

How to watch the Dutch GP on TV

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

Region/Country Broadcaster(s) United Kingdom Sky Sports United States ESPN, ESPN Deportes Italy Sky Italia Netherlands Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra China CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent Japan Fuji TV, DAZN Australia Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten Spain DAZN F1, Mediaset Canada CTV, RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo Germany Sky Deutschland, RTL France Canal+ *Belgium RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports *Luxembourg RTL.Zwee Mexico Fox Sports Mexico Singapore beIN SPORTS Hungary M4 (MTVA Sports Channel) Brazil Bandeirantes, Bandsports *Austria Servus TV, ORF Middle East & Turkey beIN SPORTS Africa SuperSport Latin America ESPN

