Legendary Sky F1 pundit in EPIC Tom Hanks tribute during summer break

Legendary Sky F1 pundit in EPIC Tom Hanks tribute during summer break

F1's summer break isn't all about superyachts and luxury hotels, with beloved commentator David Croft enjoying some family time in August.

The Sky Sports pundit shared his trip to New York with his family on Instagram, where they took the opportunity to visit the locations of various iconic films from Home Alone to Ghostbusters.

However, Crofty also allowed his musical abilities to shine through, when he paid homage to 1988 film starring Tom Hanks, Big, and recreated the iconic piano scene.

The 55-year-old proved he was a man of many talents and played ‘Heart and Soul’ by Hoagy Carmichael on the piano, jumping on the oversized keys just like Hanks in the film at toy store FAO Schwarz.

Crofty shared the video in a carousel of pictures from the trip, which he captioned: “Day 2 in NYC including a film tour of Central Park (Home Alone 2, Elf, Ghostbusters & a must see stop at Strawberry Fields), blasting up the Hudson on The Beast (which was so much fun).

“Being a BIG kid FAO Schwarz and dinner Stardust Diner which is brilliant fun and a must go to if you’re in town!”

Crofty shares summer break travels to NYC

Crofty has provided fans with a glimpse into every stage of his trip so far, from their journey from Heathrow to a clip of the commentator showing off his dancing skills in Central Park.

In an earlier post, the Croft family were seen heading towards the First Class lounge as they got ready to travel in style to NYC, a well-earned break for the voice of F1.

Crofty travelled to New York with wife Laura Croft – formerly Laura Bradley – who he married last year in a stunning ceremony.

The pair got engaged in 2022 and finally tied the knot last year with a wedding in France and a legal ceremony in the UK, with the nuptials attended by Croft’s Sky Sports colleagues such as Natalie Pinkham, Damon Hill and Karun Chandhok.

