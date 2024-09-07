Legendary F1 pundit celebrates MAJOR life event

One of Formula 1's renowned commentators announced via social media that they are getting married this weekend.

The British television broadcaster has been a fixture of Sky Sports' F1 coverage since 2012, commentating on some of the most dramatic scenes the sport has ever seen.

There is no grand prix this weekend, with the Azerbaijan Grand Prix set to take place later in September, where Max Verstappen will attempt to extend his championship lead.

With no race on this weekend, the 54-year-old has taken the opportunity to get married.

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix is the 17th round of the 2024 F1 season

Sky Sports has been the home of F1 coverage for the UK and Ireland since 2012

Sky F1 presenter reveals wedding plans

F1 fans are used to hearing David Croft say 'it's lights out and away we go' at the start of every grand prix.

However, this weekend Croft may well be hearing 'you may kiss the bride' as he confirmed in a post on Instagram that he is getting married.

The post showed a chapel with a caption that read: "Going to the Chapel! #weddingday."

Two days prior, Croft posted a picture of what appears to be his partner's hand with a ring on and boarding passes for Toulouse, France.

David Croft was born and raised in Stevenage, Hertfordshire

The caption read: "Finally, it’s time #wedding #truelove," as the commentator known as 'Crofty' flexed his watch.

Before joining Sky Sports, Crofty worked for the BBC in F1 as a commentator for BBC Radio 5 Live.

He announced earlier in the year that he would miss the race in Baku, so we will not be hearing his voice during a race weekend until the Singapore Grand Prix.

