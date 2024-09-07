close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Legendary F1 pundit celebrates MAJOR life event

Legendary F1 pundit celebrates MAJOR life event

Legendary F1 pundit celebrates MAJOR life event

Harry Whitfield
Legendary F1 pundit celebrates MAJOR life event

One of Formula 1's renowned commentators announced via social media that they are getting married this weekend.

The British television broadcaster has been a fixture of Sky Sports' F1 coverage since 2012, commentating on some of the most dramatic scenes the sport has ever seen.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen makes Red Bull team-mate verdict as Marko drops Norris contract BOMBSHELL

READ MORE: Red Bull MASS EXODUS predicted amid Verstappen struggles

There is no grand prix this weekend, with the Azerbaijan Grand Prix set to take place later in September, where Max Verstappen will attempt to extend his championship lead.

With no race on this weekend, the 54-year-old has taken the opportunity to get married.

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix is the 17th round of the 2024 F1 season
Sky Sports has been the home of F1 coverage for the UK and Ireland since 2012

Sky F1 presenter reveals wedding plans

F1 fans are used to hearing David Croft say 'it's lights out and away we go' at the start of every grand prix.

However, this weekend Croft may well be hearing 'you may kiss the bride' as he confirmed in a post on Instagram that he is getting married.

The post showed a chapel with a caption that read: "Going to the Chapel! #weddingday."

Two days prior, Croft posted a picture of what appears to be his partner's hand with a ring on and boarding passes for Toulouse, France.

David Croft was born and raised in Stevenage, Hertfordshire

The caption read: "Finally, it’s time #wedding #truelove," as the commentator known as 'Crofty' flexed his watch.

Before joining Sky Sports, Crofty worked for the BBC in F1 as a commentator for BBC Radio 5 Live.

He announced earlier in the year that he would miss the race in Baku, so we will not be hearing his voice during a race weekend until the Singapore Grand Prix.

READ MORE: Red Bull civil war rages on as Marko takes aim at Jos Verstappen over Horner jibe

Related

Red Bull Max Verstappen F1 Sky Sports David Croft Azerbaijan Grand Prix
F1 drivers' penalty points: Magnussen's Monza incident triggers a historic race ban
Italian Grand Prix

F1 drivers' penalty points: Magnussen's Monza incident triggers a historic race ban

  • September 2, 2024 13:12
F1 Italian Grand Prix 2024 results: Final classification with penalties applied
Italian Grand Prix

F1 Italian Grand Prix 2024 results: Final classification with penalties applied

  • September 2, 2024 06:27

Latest News

F1 Social

Legendary F1 pundit celebrates MAJOR life event

  • 36 minutes ago
Daniel Ricciardo

Ricciardo's Red Bull 'PROMOTION' discussed as F1 future hangs in the balance

  • 1 hour ago
Max Verstappen

Verstappen F1 future thrown into more DOUBT

  • 2 hours ago
Red Bull Turmoil

Marko pinpoints Newey reason for Red Bull struggles

  • 3 hours ago
Lewis Hamilton

Hamilton in EMOTIONAL outpour as F1 star 'hit' by reality of Mercedes exit

  • Today 18:57
Latest F1 News

Red Bull MASS EXODUS predicted amid Verstappen struggles

  • Today 17:57
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x