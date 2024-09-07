Red Bull MASS EXODUS predicted amid Verstappen struggles
Red Bull MASS EXODUS predicted amid Verstappen struggles
Former Formula 1 race winner Ralf Schumacher has issued a stark warning to Red Bull Racing, predicting that the team's ongoing struggles with their RB20 car will lead to further upheaval within the Austrian outfit.
Schumacher believes that Red Bull, who have seen their dominance wane in recent months, will be unable to recover before the season's end, despite Max Verstappen's commanding lead in the drivers' championship.
F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen makes Red Bull team-mate verdict as Marko drops Norris contract BOMBSHELL
READ MORE: Ricciardo discusses F1 future AWAY from Red Bull
Verstappen currently sits 62 points ahead of McLaren's Lando Norris, but Red Bull's recent performances have been far from dominant.
The RB20 has faced significant issues with grip and balance since undergoing a series of updates, resulting in Verstappen failing to win any of the last seven races - a stark contrast to his form earlier in the season.
Red Bull losing key staff
Red Bull have lost a number of key staff members over the last few months. Design legend Adrian Newey, widely credited with much of Red Bull's past success, has announced his departure, dealing a significant blow to the team's technical capabilities.
Jonathan Wheatley, Red Bull's sporting director, has also decided to move on, having accepted an offer to become Audi's team principal when the German manufacturer enters F1 in 2026.
Speaking on Sky Germany, Schumacher didn't mince words when asked how long it would take for Red Bull to get back on track.
"Honestly? Not at all," he said when asked whether the turmoil at Red Bull is over.
"As far as I’m concerned, the matter is over for the time being. The uncertainty is there now.
"More heads will roll because of this uncertainty. More people will become dissatisfied."
Schumacher's comments point to a deepening crisis within Red Bull, where the pressure is mounting not just on the track but also behind the scenes.
"Now, the new people who are still around need to be built up, and they’re already under pressure from all sides," Schumacher noted.
"[Pierre] Wache will probably become a chain-smoker at this point, that’s for sure."
Wache, Red Bull's technical director, has been at the forefront of the team's efforts to rectify the RB20's issues, but the rapid pace of F1 means that time is not on the team's side in their pursuit of both world championship titles.
Schumacher emphasised that while minor improvements might help, the fundamental problems with the car remain a significant hurdle.
"These are all factors now—Formula 1 moves too fast. Of course, if they get a bit more downforce, that could suit them better. But the problem remains."
READ MORE: F1 team's intention to SNATCH Red Bull star revealed
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Hamilton in EMOTIONAL outpour as F1 star 'hit' by reality of Mercedes exit
- 21 minutes ago
Red Bull MASS EXODUS predicted amid Verstappen struggles
- 1 hour ago
F1 News Today: Marko reveals rival BLOCKED stunning deal as Red Bull chief drops Norris contract bombshell
- 1 hour ago
Norris reveals key change helping championship bid
- 2 hours ago
Verstappen's MISUNDERSTANDING with huge Premier League star revealed
- 3 hours ago
Shock McLaren star overtakes Verstappen in F1 standings
- Today 14:57
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov