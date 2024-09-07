Red Bull MASS EXODUS predicted amid Verstappen struggles

Former Formula 1 race winner Ralf Schumacher has issued a stark warning to Red Bull Racing, predicting that the team's ongoing struggles with their RB20 car will lead to further upheaval within the Austrian outfit.

Schumacher believes that Red Bull, who have seen their dominance wane in recent months, will be unable to recover before the season's end, despite Max Verstappen's commanding lead in the drivers' championship.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen makes Red Bull team-mate verdict as Marko drops Norris contract BOMBSHELL

READ MORE: Ricciardo discusses F1 future AWAY from Red Bull

Verstappen currently sits 62 points ahead of McLaren's Lando Norris, but Red Bull's recent performances have been far from dominant.

The RB20 has faced significant issues with grip and balance since undergoing a series of updates, resulting in Verstappen failing to win any of the last seven races - a stark contrast to his form earlier in the season.

F1 Aero legend Adrian Newey looks set to join Aston Martin

Max Verstappen only finished P6 at the Italian Grand Prix

Red Bull losing key staff

Red Bull have lost a number of key staff members over the last few months. Design legend Adrian Newey, widely credited with much of Red Bull's past success, has announced his departure, dealing a significant blow to the team's technical capabilities.

Jonathan Wheatley, Red Bull's sporting director, has also decided to move on, having accepted an offer to become Audi's team principal when the German manufacturer enters F1 in 2026.

Speaking on Sky Germany, Schumacher didn't mince words when asked how long it would take for Red Bull to get back on track.

"Honestly? Not at all," he said when asked whether the turmoil at Red Bull is over.

"As far as I’m concerned, the matter is over for the time being. The uncertainty is there now.

"More heads will roll because of this uncertainty. More people will become dissatisfied."

Red Bull sporting director Jonathan Wheatley is Audi-bound

Schumacher's comments point to a deepening crisis within Red Bull, where the pressure is mounting not just on the track but also behind the scenes.

"Now, the new people who are still around need to be built up, and they’re already under pressure from all sides," Schumacher noted.

"[Pierre] Wache will probably become a chain-smoker at this point, that’s for sure."

Wache, Red Bull's technical director, has been at the forefront of the team's efforts to rectify the RB20's issues, but the rapid pace of F1 means that time is not on the team's side in their pursuit of both world championship titles.

Schumacher emphasised that while minor improvements might help, the fundamental problems with the car remain a significant hurdle.

"These are all factors now—Formula 1 moves too fast. Of course, if they get a bit more downforce, that could suit them better. But the problem remains."

READ MORE: F1 team's intention to SNATCH Red Bull star revealed

Related