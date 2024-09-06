Ricciardo discusses F1 future AWAY from Red Bull
Daniel Ricciardo has discussed the idea of leaving the Red Bull family for a second time in order to secure a seat for the 2025 Formula 1 season.
The Aussie returned to F1 halfway through the 2023 season, replacing Nyck de Vries at the sister Red Bull team.
Ricciardo joined Toro Rosso in 2012 before being promoted to the Red Bull seat for the 2014 season.
However, the 35-year-old took a risk in 2018, leaving the Red Bull family for Renault and then eventually ending up at McLaren.
The bold move ended up with him not having a seat at the start of the 2023 season, after being dropped by the British team for Oscar Piastri.
Ricciardo not looking for F1 seat elsewhere
The 'Honey Badger' is currently 13th in the drivers' standings behind his Visa Cash App RB team-mate Yuki Tsunoda.
With no confirmation yet on whether his performances have earned him a spot on next year's grid, Ricciardo's future in the sport remains a doubt.
Speaking to the media after the Italian GP, Ricciardo discussed whether he would look elsewhere for a seat in the sport, suggesting that thinking about racing away from the team would be a distraction.
"Yeah it’s just there," he said. "Look I’m most happy being back here, I also kind of speaking on performance it’s kind of nice not looking elsewhere or you know having maybe other little distractions because I can just focus on this.
"Look it’s an all-in approach but I think that approach will also get the most out of me and if that is still not enough then, C’est la vie.
"It kind of intensifies it but also simplifies it, so I think it’s the best approach. It’s not coming from a stubborn approach but I don’t really want to be anywhere else either."
