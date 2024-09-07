Ricciardo's Red Bull 'PROMOTION' discussed as F1 future hangs in the balance

Daniel Ricciardo's Formula 1 future will not contain a Red Bull 'promotion' according to one Sky pundit, with the Visa Cash RB star failing to outperform his own team-mate.

Riccardo is one of F1's most-loved personalities, but the Aussie has had little reason to show his trademark infectious smile this season.

The target of Sergio Perez's Red Bull seat quickly vanished, as Christian Horner put his support behind the struggling Mexican. Yet even if Checo's drive was up for grabs next year, Ricciardo's own issues have raised doubts in their own right.

The Honey Badger sits 10 points behind his team-mate, Yuki Tsunoda, collecting just 12 points across 16 races this season.

Daniel Ricciardo is 10 points behind Yuki Tsunoda in the drivers' standings

Red Bull have kept the faith with Sergio Perez for 2025

Red Bull promotion unlikely for Ricciardo

Now, Sky Sports F1 commentator David Croft has suggested that Ricciardo's inability to outperform Tsunoda may be the final nail in the Red Bull coffin, despite the Australian's penchant to operate at the highest level when he hits his groove.

"I love Daniel Ricciardo - as a human being, I just think he’s a brilliant guy," he told the Sky Sports F1 podcast. "As a racer, I think we’ve seen some brilliant moments, and I’ve thoroughly enjoyed commentating on Ricciardo over the years.

"Is he doing enough, though, to warrant a promotion to Red Bull? Is a man who’s scored three points finishes this season, who trails his team-mate in qualifying and is 10 points behind his team-mate?

"If the assumption is that Red Bull, Christian Horner, don’t rate Yuki Tsunoda as a candidate for the main team, then a man who’s not beating Yuki Tsunoda in the same car…"

Sky Sports commentator David Croft

"I suppose, from the outside, you wouldn’t put him in as a contender either," he added. "But the trouble is with Daniel, is that you know what he can do when he’s on form, and what he is capable of.

"I was a massive Queen fan, I thought they were a brilliant band, I really enjoyed listening to their earlier stuff, I think a night at the opera is one of the best albums ever recorded, but quite frankly, some of their later albums weren’t that good.

"Is Danny Ricciardo Brian May in disguise? I don’t know."

