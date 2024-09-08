Axed McLaren star blasts ‘UNFAIR’ F1

A highly touted talent has criticised the Formula 1 system after struggling to secure a seat following a brutal axing from motorsport.

Theo Pourchaire, who is currently a Sauber reserve driver, revealed his frustrations to Motorsport.com, expressing disappointment that he hasn’t been given the opportunity to prove himself at the pinnacle of motorsport, despite winning the F2 championship.

The 21-year-old, who became F2’s youngest race winner at 17, was once hailed a rising star.

However, after clinching the title on his third attempt in 2023, he still finds himself without a permanent F1 seat, with Sauber opting to retain their current line-up of Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu since 2022.

Reflecting on the situation, Pourchaire lamented the challenges he faces without the backing of substantial financial support.

"I don't have any big sponsors following me. I don't have any money to put on the table," he admitted.

"I'm just a Formula 2 champion who is trying to find something to do at the moment."

"From the outside, for sure, if you are in my position, it looks unfair. I think it's unfair for [Felipe] Drugovich, for example, he won the title, and... you know, it's like this. It's the F1 world."

Felipe Drugovich has faced glass ceilings at Aston Martin as their reserve driver

Pourchaire's roller coaster career

After unsuccessful stints in Super Formula and IndyCar due to financial constraints, Pourchaire has been actively seeking a more stable opportunity.

He was dealt an additional blow earlier this year when the Arrow McLaren IndyCar team brutally axed him just weeks after confirming he would race for the remainder of the season.

Despite his impressive resume, the Frenchman clearly feels overlooked.

“I don’t have to prove anything on the track” he stated.

"I'm 21 now, but still young, you know! Young enough to be there, to be in contention, so... but I think people forget really quick in this sport."

Theo Pourchaire on the podium for ART GP in Silverstone

While Pourchaire remains hopeful for an eventual F1 seat, he appears realistic about his options, acknowledging interest in other racing series', including the World Endurance Championship (WEC) and Formula E.

“Le Mans is a race I would like to do one day. It's a dream to win it for sure,” Pourchaire revealed.

“Formula E is also an option, but it’s a very different kind of motorsport.”

Theo Pourchaire hopes he can have a seat with Audi for 2026

Pourchaire’s future could still be tied to Sauber, who will become Audi in 2026.

With the team having signed Haas driver Nico Hulkenberg for 2025, Pourchaire will most likely be fighting both Bottas and Zhou who will equally feel deserving of retaining a seat.

As Sauber’s reserve driver, the Frenchman remains optimistic about being part of the ambitious project.

"That will be a dream for me to be part of such a big project, you know, such a legendary brand as Audi, and I'm ready to drive for such a team."

"I’m young, but I’m ready for this."

Despite a challenging year filled with uncertainty, Pourchaire has maintained a positive outlook, expressing gratitude for the opportunities he’s had.

I'm one of the only drivers to have had the opportunity to drive in all the best cars in the world. So for that, I'm thankful."

"I’m sure the best is yet to come,” he concluded.

Pourchaire's determination remains unwavering, but his journey serves as a reminder of how difficult it can be to secure an F1 seat without financial backing, even for a proven talent.

