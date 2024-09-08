F1 News Today: Hamilton in emotional outpour as F1 star CRASHES £300k Ferrari
Lewis Hamilton has shared his emotional reaction on social media after being hit with the stark reality that he had competed in his last ever European Formula 1 race with Mercedes.
F1 star Leclerc crashes £300k Ferrari in Monaco
Ferrari's Charles Leclerc has made headlines in Monaco after crashing his £313,000 Ferrari Purosangue in an incident near the iconic Fairmont Hairpin.
Marko pinpoints Newey reason for Red Bull struggles
Red Bull Racing's senior advisor Helmut Marko has suggested that the departure of key figures, such as design genius Adrian Newey, is already having an impact on the team's on-track performances.
Verstappen F1 future thrown into more DOUBT
Red Bull Racing has confirmed that three-time world champion Max Verstappen will continue with the team in 2025, but his future beyond that remains uncertain, according to team advisor Helmut Marko.
Legendary F1 pundit celebrates MAJOR life event
One of Formula 1's renowned commentators announced via social media that they are getting married this weekend.
