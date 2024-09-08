F1 News Today: Hamilton in emotional outpour as F1 star CRASHES £300k Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton has shared his emotional reaction on social media after being hit with the stark reality that he had competed in his last ever European Formula 1 race with Mercedes.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 star Leclerc crashes £300k Ferrari in Monaco

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc has made headlines in Monaco after crashing his £313,000 Ferrari Purosangue in an incident near the iconic Fairmont Hairpin.

➡️ READ MORE

Marko pinpoints Newey reason for Red Bull struggles

Red Bull Racing's senior advisor Helmut Marko has suggested that the departure of key figures, such as design genius Adrian Newey, is already having an impact on the team's on-track performances.

➡️ READ MORE

Verstappen F1 future thrown into more DOUBT

Red Bull Racing has confirmed that three-time world champion Max Verstappen will continue with the team in 2025, but his future beyond that remains uncertain, according to team advisor Helmut Marko.

➡️ READ MORE

Legendary F1 pundit celebrates MAJOR life event

One of Formula 1's renowned commentators announced via social media that they are getting married this weekend.

➡️ READ MORE

Related