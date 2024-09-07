Verstappen F1 future thrown into more DOUBT

Red Bull Racing has confirmed that three-time world champion Max Verstappen will continue with the team in 2025, but his future beyond that remains uncertain, according to team advisor Helmut Marko.

The Dutch driver, who currently leads the Formula 1 drivers' championship by 62 points, is set to remain with Red Bull next season despite the team's recent struggles with the RB20, which has been plagued by grip and balance issues following a series of updates.

Verstappen's long-term future with Red Bull has been somewhat clouded in recent months, with Toto Wolff regularly expressing his desire to bring the Dutchman to Mercedes.

While Verstappen has been the dominant force in F1, leading the championship and on course for another title, Red Bull's recent technical issues have raised questions about their ability to maintain their competitive edge.

Max Verstappen has seen his championship lead shrink to just 62 points

The Dutchman has failed to win any of his last six races

Verstappen's F1 future unclear

The RB20, which underpinned much of Verstappen's early-season success, has shown signs of vulnerability in recent races.

Updates meant to improve the car have instead introduced grip and balance problems, leaving the team scrambling to regain their earlier form.

In an interview with oe24, Marko was asked about Verstappen's plans for 2025 and 2026.

Marko was clear about the immediate future, stating: "Next year, he’ll be driving for Red Bull Racing."

However, when pressed about Verstappen’s status for 2026, Marko was more circumspect.

"Well... That’s so far away. Right now, our full focus is on the 2024 championship," the Red Bull advisor said.

