FIA announce Lewis Hamilton punishment verdict at Austrian Grand Prix
FIA announce Lewis Hamilton punishment verdict at Austrian Grand Prix
The FIA have announced the punishment verdict for Ferrari F1 star Lewis Hamilton after an investigation was launched at the Austrian Grand Prix.
F1 returned to the challenging Red Bull Ring for the 11th round of the 2025 campaign, with Friday's practice sessions kicking off the on-track action ahead of Sunday's main event in Spielberg.
F1 RESULTS TODAY: Hamilton suffers Ferrari nightmare at Austrian Grand Prix as rival team dominates
Hamilton's return to the track went from bad to worse on Friday, experiencing gearbox issues in FP1 and only managing to cross the line ninth-fastest, before he was then involved in an on-track incident with the Mercedes of Kimi Antonelli in FP2.
The Italian youngster has succeeded Hamilton at Mercedes and has had a much better start to life at his new team than the 40-year-old has at Ferrari, with a near-miss at the Red Bull Ring just the latest in a list of low points for Hamilton this season.
During Friday's afternoon practice, Hamilton appeared to be slightly off the ball, meandering onto the racing line whilst on a slow lap.
Antonelli had to swerve to avoid the seven-time champion as a result, taking to team radio to question the moment."
Hamilton seemed to claim responsibility instantly, delivering an apologetic wave to Antonelli before admitting: "I couldn't see Antonelli at all."
The seven-time champion was swiftly summoned to the stewards following the session, alleged to have breached Article 37.5 of the FIA F1 sporting regulations.
FIA deliver full Hamilton verdict after Antonelli scare
It has since been confirmed that F1's stewards heard from the driver of Car 44 (Hamilton), Car 12 (Antonelli), and their team representatives, with video and in-car video evidence reviewed.
An FIA statement announced: "The driver of Car 44, although constantly checking his mirrors after being informed by the team about Car 12 closing in, slowly moved on to the racing line on the approach to Turn 4 and thereby unnecessarily impeded Car 12 which had to take evasive action.
"The driver of Car 44 apologised directly after realising his mistake.
"The stewards determined that, despite the more lenient approach to impeding in Free Practice, the impeding was unnecessary."
Given the above circumstances, the stewards decided no punishment would be handed to Hamilton, although a warning was deemed appropriate and issued to the former Mercedes star.
F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton heading for Austrian GP shock as star claims team FAILING to protect him
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
New FIA penalty guidelines show how Max Verstappen would have been handed F1 BAN
- 40 minutes ago
Russell pushes Mercedes for Verstappen decision as contract talks drag on
- 1 hour ago
FIA announce Lewis Hamilton punishment verdict at Austrian Grand Prix
- 2 hours ago
Max Verstappen retaliates after awkward F1 Austrian Grand Prix mix-up
- 2 hours ago
FIA announce Lewis Hamilton investigation at Austrian Grand Prix
- 3 hours ago
F1 Results Today: Hamilton suffers Ferrari nightmare at Austrian Grand Prix as rival team dominates
- Today 18:08
Most read
FIA announce Charles Leclerc disqualification verdict ahead of Canadian Grand Prix
- 12 june
FIA announce George Russell punishment verdict at Canadian Grand Prix
- 14 june
FIA announce harsh McLaren penalty verdict after Oscar Piastri incident at Canadian GP
- 14 june
Mercedes F1 star hit by FIA deleted lap ruling after Canadian Grand Prix
- 16 june
FIA confirm 70-PLACE grid penalty ruling at Canadian Grand Prix
- 15 june
F1 team announce famous RETURN after 39 years
- 19 june