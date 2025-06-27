Antonelli blasts Hamilton after incident at Austrian Grand Prix
Antonelli blasts Hamilton after incident at Austrian Grand Prix
Kimi Antonelli was not happy with his Mercedes predecessor Lewis Hamilton during Austrian Grand Prix practice.
Hamilton dawdled onto the racing line while he was on a slow lap heading down into turn four, with Antonelli racing up behind him on a hotlap.
The 18-year-old had to take avoiding action, heading onto the kerb, and took to team radio to rant about Hamilton and his other F1 rivals.
"Mate what is going on with these people, honestly," Antonelli said, while Hamilton apologised to the Mercedes star, before saying: "Man, I couldn't see Antonelli at all."
More to follow...
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Austrian Grand Prix Practice
Antonelli blasts Hamilton after incident at Austrian Grand Prix
- 10 minutes ago
Austrian Grand Prix
F1 2025 Austrian Grand Prix weather forecast - Latest from Spielberg
- 48 minutes ago
Latest F1 News
Who is Helmut Marko - the man pulling the strings at Red Bull?
- 2 hours ago
Austrian Grand Prix Practice
F1 Results Today: Hamilton suffers Ferrari nightmare at Austrian Grand Prix as unexpected conditions strike
- 3 hours ago
Austrian Grand Prix Practice
Fernando Alonso reaches Aston Martin low after Austrian Grand Prix gaffe
- 3 hours ago
F1 on TV
Who is Harry Benjamin? The Sky F1 commentator stepping in for David Croft in select 2025 races
- Today 13:20
Most read
300.000+ views
FIA announce Charles Leclerc disqualification verdict ahead of Canadian Grand Prix
- 12 june
200.000+ views
FIA announce George Russell punishment verdict at Canadian Grand Prix
- 14 june
150.000+ views
FIA announce harsh McLaren penalty verdict after Oscar Piastri incident at Canadian GP
- 14 june
150.000+ views
Mercedes F1 star hit by FIA deleted lap ruling after Canadian Grand Prix
- 16 june
75.000+ views
FIA confirm 70-PLACE grid penalty ruling at Canadian Grand Prix
- 15 june
75.000+ views
F1 team announce famous RETURN after 39 years
- 19 june