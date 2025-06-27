Kimi Antonelli was not happy with his Mercedes predecessor Lewis Hamilton during Austrian Grand Prix practice.

Hamilton dawdled onto the racing line while he was on a slow lap heading down into turn four, with Antonelli racing up behind him on a hotlap.

The 18-year-old had to take avoiding action, heading onto the kerb, and took to team radio to rant about Hamilton and his other F1 rivals.

"Mate what is going on with these people, honestly," Antonelli said, while Hamilton apologised to the Mercedes star, before saying: "Man, I couldn't see Antonelli at all."

More to follow...

