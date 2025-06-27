close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Lewis Hamilton, Kimi Antonelli, Ferrari, Mercedes, Montreal, 2025

Antonelli blasts Hamilton after incident at Austrian Grand Prix

Antonelli blasts Hamilton after incident at Austrian Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton, Kimi Antonelli, Ferrari, Mercedes, Montreal, 2025

Kimi Antonelli was not happy with his Mercedes predecessor Lewis Hamilton during Austrian Grand Prix practice.

Hamilton dawdled onto the racing line while he was on a slow lap heading down into turn four, with Antonelli racing up behind him on a hotlap.

The 18-year-old had to take avoiding action, heading onto the kerb, and took to team radio to rant about Hamilton and his other F1 rivals.

"Mate what is going on with these people, honestly," Antonelli said, while Hamilton apologised to the Mercedes star, before saying: "Man, I couldn't see Antonelli at all."

More to follow...

Related

F1 Results Today: Hamilton suffers Ferrari nightmare at Austrian Grand Prix as unexpected conditions strike
Austrian Grand Prix Practice

F1 Results Today: Hamilton suffers Ferrari nightmare at Austrian Grand Prix as unexpected conditions strike

  • 3 hours ago
Fernando Alonso reaches Aston Martin low after Austrian Grand Prix gaffe
Austrian Grand Prix Practice

Fernando Alonso reaches Aston Martin low after Austrian Grand Prix gaffe

  • 3 hours ago

Latest News

Austrian Grand Prix Practice

Antonelli blasts Hamilton after incident at Austrian Grand Prix

  • 10 minutes ago
Austrian Grand Prix

F1 2025 Austrian Grand Prix weather forecast - Latest from Spielberg

  • 48 minutes ago
Latest F1 News

Who is Helmut Marko - the man pulling the strings at Red Bull?

  • 2 hours ago
Austrian Grand Prix Practice

F1 Results Today: Hamilton suffers Ferrari nightmare at Austrian Grand Prix as unexpected conditions strike

  • 3 hours ago
Austrian Grand Prix Practice

Fernando Alonso reaches Aston Martin low after Austrian Grand Prix gaffe

  • 3 hours ago
F1 on TV

Who is Harry Benjamin? The Sky F1 commentator stepping in for David Croft in select 2025 races

  • Today 13:20
More news

Most read

FIA announce Charles Leclerc disqualification verdict ahead of Canadian Grand Prix
300.000+ views

FIA announce Charles Leclerc disqualification verdict ahead of Canadian Grand Prix

  • 12 june
 FIA announce George Russell punishment verdict at Canadian Grand Prix
200.000+ views

FIA announce George Russell punishment verdict at Canadian Grand Prix

  • 14 june
 FIA announce harsh McLaren penalty verdict after Oscar Piastri incident at Canadian GP
150.000+ views

FIA announce harsh McLaren penalty verdict after Oscar Piastri incident at Canadian GP

  • 14 june
 Mercedes F1 star hit by FIA deleted lap ruling after Canadian Grand Prix
150.000+ views

Mercedes F1 star hit by FIA deleted lap ruling after Canadian Grand Prix

  • 16 june
 FIA confirm 70-PLACE grid penalty ruling at Canadian Grand Prix
75.000+ views

FIA confirm 70-PLACE grid penalty ruling at Canadian Grand Prix

  • 15 june
 F1 team announce famous RETURN after 39 years
75.000+ views

F1 team announce famous RETURN after 39 years

  • 19 june

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x