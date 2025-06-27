Fernando Alonso described a lap during Austrian Grand Prix practice as the 'worst outlap', after an embarrassing spin.

Alonso put his foot on the gas as he was about to head onto the start-finish straight to start his timed lap, but that caused his Aston Martin to spin in a full 360 as he got onto the kerb.

The two-time world champion did well to keep his AMR25 out of the wall, but on team radio he described it as 'the worst outlap we could do', and he ruined a set of soft tyres with the incident.

No red flag was needed for the incident as the Spaniard got going again and managed to make it round to the pits, but it was another frustrating incident for Alonso, who has suffered a dismal start to 2025.

Alonso looks to shake off horror start

Alonso has suffered three DNFs already in 2025, and only managed to secure his first points of the season at his home Spanish GP, round nine of the 2025 season.

He is sat down in 16th in the drivers' championship with eight points, while team-mate Lance Stroll has managed to pick up 14, and is ahead of the Spaniard up in 12th.

Aston Martin are looking to build during the 2025 season, ahead of a potential championship bid in 2026, with Honda teaming up with the outfit and new regulations sweeping into the sport.

On top of this, the team have been given all the tools to be able to compete higher up the F1 order, with design legend Adrian Newey joining their engineering team, and new state of the art headquarters opening.

However, they will need to rebuild Alonso's confidence over the course of the next few months if they are to take a huge step in 2026.

