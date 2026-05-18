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Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Miami, 2026

F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton 'now Ferrari No. 2', Christian Horner comments spark driver move rumours

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Miami, 2026 — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton 'now Ferrari No. 2', Christian Horner comments spark driver move rumours

All the latest F1 news heading towards the Canadian Grand Prix

Dan Ripley
Global Editor
Professional F1 journalist and analyst

Lewis Hamilton has been told he now has No. 2 status at Ferrari following a poor start to his Ferrari career.

Hamilton had a dismal 2025 season for the Italian team, scoring zero podiums and this season continues to be off the pace of team-mate Charles Leclerc.

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Christian Horner comments fuel Oscar Piastri F1 signing rumours

Comments from axed F1 boss Christian Horner have only strengthened claims Oscar Piastri could sign for a rival team.

Serious reports have emerged that, if Max Verstappen chooses to leave Red Bull — whether he joins a rival team or takes a sabbatical from F1 — Piastri is the team's top candidate to replace the four-time champion.

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Christian Horner did not want Max Verstappen at Red Bull

It has been 10 years since Max Verstappen was plucked from the ranks of Red Bull's junior F1 team and thrust into a full-time seat with the energy drink giant's main racing squad.

The man behind the bold decision, Helmut Marko, was heavily questioned at the time due to Verstappen's youth and inexperience compared to the man he was replacing, Daniil Kvyat.

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Max Verstappen plots Nurburgring return after 24 hour heartbreak

F1 superstar Max Verstappen has indicated he is ready to come back fighting in next year's Nurburgring 24 Hours after suffering a late technical issue with Mercedes-AMG on Sunday.

The four-time champion made his debut in the legendary overnight endurance race this weekend, sharing the No.3 Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo with Jules Gounon, Dani Juncadella, and Lucas Auer.

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The 'Angry Birds' role in F1 champion's signing talks with shock team

A former F1 boss has revealed how he nearly signed Formula 1 champion Kimi Raikkonen...and how the founders of 'Angry Birds' were involved.

The Finn won the world drivers' championship with Ferrari in 2007 and eventually left the team in 2009, with his F1 career on a brief pause before he signed with Lotus for the 2012 season.

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