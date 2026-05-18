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Verstappen in Nurburgring 24 Hours paddock looking deflated

Mercedes issue statement over Max Verstappen following Nurburgring 24 hour race

Verstappen in Nurburgring 24 Hours paddock looking deflated — Photo: © IMAGO

Mercedes issue statement over Max Verstappen following Nurburgring 24 hour race

Max Verstappen raced for Mercedes at the Nurburgring

Originally written by Vincent Bruins. This version is a translation.

Max Verstappen looked set to secure victory at the Nurburgring 24 hour race, only to be undone with three hours remaining.

Christoph Sagemuller, head of Mercedes-AMG Motorsport, celebrated the win achieved by Winward Racing’s Ravenol entry while expressing his disappointment over the issues that beset Verstappen Racing.

The GT3 class battle at the Nurburgring 24 Hours turned into a fierce contest early on. Within the first six hours, several leading teams were forced to retire after a series of incidents.

When a heavy downpour hit on Saturday evening, Aston Martin’s Walkenhorst Motorsport opted for the wrong strategy. For a long stretch, a Mercedes-AMG car held both the first and second spots.

Although Verstappen dominated most of the race, a drive shaft failure with just three hours left dashed his chances.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton 'now Ferrari No. 2', Horner comments spark driver move rumours

Extra disappointment as Verstappen’s race ended prematurely

The 24h Nürburgring is one of the biggest and most important endurance races for us, and we were determined to win it again. I am overwhelmed that we have managed to do so after ten long years with the Mercedes-AMG Team RAVENOL. As is so often the case in motorsport, however, joy and disappointment are never far apart.

For long stretches, we witnessed a close battle between our two performance cars. That is why it is particularly unfortunate that the race came to an early end for Mercedes-AMG Team Verstappen Racing. My thanks go to everyone involved who supported this extraordinary event.

“This is a truly significant achievement, and I couldn’t be prouder,” Sagemüller stated to GPFans.

“The 24h Nurburgring is one of the biggest and most important endurance races for us, and we were determined to win it again. I am overwhelmed that we have managed to do so after ten long years with the Mercedes-AMG Team RAVENOL.

"As is so often the case in motorsport, however, joy and disappointment are never far apart. For long stretches, we witnessed a close battle between our two performance cars. That is why it is particularly unfortunate that the race came to an early end for Mercedes-AMG Team Verstappen Racing. My thanks go to everyone involved who supported this extraordinary event.”

READ MORE: Sainz fury revealed over Verstappen decision

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