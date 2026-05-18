F1 targeted as Montreal strippers go on strike for Canadian Grand Prix
F1 targeted as Montreal strippers go on strike for Canadian Grand Prix
The Sex Work Autonomous Committee (SWAC) will go on strike during the F1 Canadian Grand Prix weekend.
The Sex Work Autonomous Committee (SWAC) have called a strike to coincide with the F1 Canadian Grand Prix weekend, as Montreal strippers withdraw their labour in a move to towards their goal to gain full employment rights.
The strike has been called for Saturday, May 23, the day of F1's sprint and main race qualifying, as strippers issue a series of demands to achieve recognition as employees with associated rights.
Amongst these demands is the abolition of the 'bar fee' which strippers must pay to perform in clubs, alongside safe and sanitary working conditions and an end to discrimination in hiring and scheduling.
SWAC told Reuters in a statement: "As strippers, we are considered independent contractors, this means that on paper we are treated the same as, say, an independent plumber that you would hire for your home repairs.
"The independent contractor plumber is responsible to no one but themselves, while the independent contractor stripper is responsible to club management, at the expense of their job."
F1 SCHEDULE: Every race date for 2026 plus TV details
F1 Canadian GP 'busiest night' of the year for Montreal strip clubs
The decision to strike during the Canadian Grand Prix weekend is intentional, and the Saturday has been named as one of the busiest nights of the year for Montreal strip clubs.
SWAC's statement continued: "The clubs are at their busiest, making it the most lucrative period of the year for our boss.
"This is our chance to threaten that income and affect them when it hurts the most. During this time, despite management making more money, dancers have to put up with...generally worse working conditions."
When is the 2026 Canadian Grand Prix?
The 2026 Canadian Grand Prix takes place at the Circuit-Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal from Friday, May 22 to Sunday, May 24.
Once again, we have a sprint weekend in F1, with the competitive action starting straight away on the Friday with sprint qualifying at 16:30 local time (EDT) and 21:30 (BST).
Saturday's sprint takes place at 12:00 local time and 17:00 (BST), with main race qualifying scheduled for 16:00 local time and 21:00 (BST).
Lights out for the 2026 Canadian Grand Prix is at 16:00 local time and 21:00 (BST).
READ MORE: Verstappen plots Nurburgring return after 24 hour heartbreak
Related
More F1 news
Latest F1 news
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton 'now Ferrari No. 2', Christian Horner comments spark driver move rumours
- 2 hours ago
Just in
Recommended by the editors
Rogue Safety Car causes carnage after triggering big crash
Red Bull taking Max Verstappen F1 exit threat 'very seriously' as replacement emerges
Aston Martin set for 'quantum leap' at Canadian Grand Prix after Honda breakthrough
F1 paddock spy 'signed a deal' with team to snoop on rivals, the shocking methods revealed
Latest News
F1 targeted as Montreal strippers go on strike for Canadian Grand Prix
- 16 minutes ago
What is TPC in F1?
- 1 hour ago
F1 Canadian Grand Prix 2026 Schedule: Full Montreal timetable and start times
- 1 hour ago
Rogue Safety Car causes carnage after triggering big crash
- 2 hours ago
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton 'now Ferrari No. 2', Christian Horner comments spark driver move rumours
- 2 hours ago
F1 star becomes first driver to lap new Spanish Grand Prix in Madrid (and leaves pundit terrified)
- 3 hours ago
Most read
Lewis Hamilton donates personalised Mercedes to Silverstone that belonged to his dog Roscoe
- 11 may
FIA president welcomes Christian Horner return to F1
- 4 may
Lewis Hamilton given F1 marching orders: 'It's time'
- 16 may
F1 News Today: Christian Horner return welcomed as Newey builds Red Bull rocket ship
- 5 may
Max Verstappen Nurburgring 24 Hours: Race results and final times
- Yesterday 15:30
Nurburgring 24 Hours: Watch the finish LIVE as Max Verstappen team suffer major problem
- Yesterday 11:45