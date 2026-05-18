The 2026 calendar has been shaken up, with the brand new Madring now the home of the Spanish GP

A star of the F1 2026 grid has been handed the honour of completing the very first lap of the new Madring circuit ahead of its inaugural race weekend on the calendar.

This year has seen a complete overhaul of the chassis and power unit regulations in F1, but the increased focus on the electrification of machinery isn't the only major change fans should make note of.

The F1 calendar is already a jam-packed affair, and even if last month's cancelled Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grands Prix don't make a return later on in the season, this year's campaign will still consist of a whopping 22 races (and that's without counting the six sprints).

And in a scheduling shake-up for 2026, two of those races will take place in Spain.

The Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya has been on the F1 calendar since 1991 and until this year, has been the host circuit for F1's Spanish Grand Prix.

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But in 2026, Madrid will take up that responsibility, with next month's race in Barcelona instead renamed the 'Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix'.

Ahead of the Madring's F1 debut in four months time, concerns regarding the slow progress of the track's construction and persistent protests from Madrid locals have rather overshadowed the new event.

But in an attempt to show off the new venue, Spanish F1 star Carlos Sainz took to the track with F1 TV pundit and journalist Lawrence Barretto as his rather terrified passenger.

READ MORE: Hamilton given F1 marching orders: 'It's time'

Sainz christens F1 Madring, leaving pundit speechless

In a video posted to F1's official social media accounts, Williams driver Sainz could be seen taking on the challenge of getting to know the ins and outs of the new semi-street track with Barretto at his side.

The accompanying caption read: "The first full lap of Madring! Carlos Sainz takes the honour of driving the first laps of the new track in Spain!"

The first full lap of Madring! ?



Carlos Sainz takes the honour of driving the first laps of the new track in Spain! ??#F1 #SpanishGP pic.twitter.com/fDnlKW2b8T — Formula 1 (@F1) May 16, 2026

In the clip, Sainz admitted that parts of the track reminded him of the existing F1 circuit in Jeddah, predicting some tight battles when the F1 circus first races on the Madring later this year.

"This one's going to be tight when racing. Cars going side by side here, it reminds me a bit of Jeddah...This is going to be super quick," said Sainz.

Barretto meanwhile could barely get his words out, taken aback by the sheer speed on show from Sainz as he completed the first lap, visibly on edge throughout.

But as the former Ferrari star settled into his new home circuit, so did Barretto, with the pair laughing and clapping (not Sainz, don't worry his hands stayed firmly on the wheel) before bringing the speed down for a cooldown lap.

The maiden F1 race weekend at the Madring circuit will take place between September 11 and September 13, 2026.

READ MORE: Carlos Sainz 'open to' sensational McLaren F1 return

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