Carlos Sainz is considering making a shock return to the McLaren team according to Spanish reports.

Sainz drove for the team in 2019 and 2020, forming an excellent friendship with Lando Norris who still remains with the Woking team after winning the world championship last season.

Sainz left McLaren to move to Ferrari, spending four positive years in Italy, winning four grands prix including the team's last in Mexico in 2024.

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However, the Spaniard was squeezed out of the team for the 2025 season following the arrival of Lewis Hamilton, before going on to join Williams.

Sainz had a poor start to his Williams tenure but improved as the season went on, going on to record two excellent podiums in Azerbaijan and Qatar.

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Sainz getting itchy feet?

But Williams have not made much progress this season, and the 31-year-old's contract means he can move on from the team ahead of the 2027 season.

According to Marca, that means a return to McLaren could be on the cards given he has kept a good relationship with the team and his personal team are constantly looking out for new opportunities.

The report claims that Sainz still plays golf with McLaren boss Zak Brown and his relationship with Norris makes him an easy fit for the team should Oscar Piastri leave.

Right now Piastri is tied down to McLaren for 2027 but should the Australian move on, Sainz will be of interest to McLaren, with Max Verstappen also a target.

Brown has stated that he is happy with Norris and Piastri but admits Verstappen would be of interest if an option came up.

He said: “When you see the talent that he has, yeah, and if you were looking for a racing driver, I think there are a lot of great racing drivers out there. Charles Leclerc’s doing an amazing job, it’s great to see Lewis [Hamilton] back on form. Kimi [Antonelli]'s doing a great job, George [Russell] is a great driver, but look at what Kimi is doing here.

“I almost kind of feel like he’s the championship favourite, sitting here at the moment, but we see how quickly things swing in this sport. But yeah, I’m happy with what I’ve got, so I hope I’m not looking for a driver.”

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