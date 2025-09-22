The final classification for the 2025 Azerbaijan Grand Prix has been announced in an official FIA statement.

Sunday's race in Baku provided drama for championship contenders Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, with the Aussie crashing out on lap one and the Brit only managing a P7 finish.

There are now 25 points separating the pair in the standings, in what could have been a disastrous weekend for Piastri in the championship.

Meanwhile, Max Verstappen produced Red Bull's fourth race victory of the season, while Yuki Tsunoda managed to fend off the likes of Norris and Hamilton for P6.

Verstappen was joined on the podium by George Russell in second, who also suffered a respiratory infection throughout the weekend, and Williams star Carlos Sainz in third.

The Spaniard celebrated as he claimed his first F1 podium with the team, and Williams' first since Lance Stroll at the 2017 Azerbaijan GP and since James Vowles has been in charge.

Here is the final classification from the 2025 Azerbaijan GP as officially confirmed by the FIA with all penalties applied!

Position Driver Team Gap 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull — 2 George Russell Mercedes +14.609s 3 Carlos Sainz Williams +19.199s 4 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +21.760s 5 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +33.290s 6 Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull +33.808s 7 Lando Norris McLaren +34.227s 8 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +36.310s 9 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +36.774s 10 Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls +38.982s 11 Gabriel Bortoleto Kick Sauber +67.606s 12 Oliver Bearman Haas +68.262s 13 Alex Albon* Williams +72.870s 14 Esteban Ocon Haas +77.580s 15 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +78.707s 16 Nico Hulkenberg Kick Sauber +80.237s 17 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +96.392s 18 Pierre Gasly Alpine +1 LAP 19 Franco Colapinto Alpine +1 LAP DNF Oscar Piastri** McLaren 50 LAPS

* = Alex Albon was awarded a 10-second time penalty for a collision with Franco Colapinto.

** = Oscar Piastri was awarded a five-second time penalty for jumping the start.

Fastest Lap: Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - 1:43.388 on Lap 50.

2025 rule change removes fastest lap point

Fastest lap points have been banished for 2025. Since 2019, drivers have picked up an extra point if they finish in the top 10 and achieve the fastest lap.

However, it did lead to some drivers abandoning their races to pit and fit a set of new tyres at the end in order to claim the fastest lap point, or to stop a rival from getting the extra point.

The most famous example of this in 2024 came during Daniel Ricciardo's final F1 race, when the Australian finished last but claimed the fastest lap on the final lap of the Singapore GP, taking the extra point away from Lando Norris and helping Max Verstappen's title bid.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton in Ferrari blunder as champion handed Baku penalty

F1 RESULTS: Verstappen THRASHES McLaren as title race takes huge twist at Azerbaijan Grand Prix

READ MORE: F1 team request FIA race permission after star driver disqualified at Azerbaijan Grand Prix

READ MORE: FIA announce PENALTY for F1 champion at Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Related