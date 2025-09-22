close global

Max Verstappen at Monza

F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2025 results: Final classification with penalties applied

F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2025 results: Final classification with penalties applied

Sheona Mountford
Max Verstappen at Monza

The final classification for the 2025 Azerbaijan Grand Prix has been announced in an official FIA statement.

Sunday's race in Baku provided drama for championship contenders Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, with the Aussie crashing out on lap one and the Brit only managing a P7 finish.

There are now 25 points separating the pair in the standings, in what could have been a disastrous weekend for Piastri in the championship.

Meanwhile, Max Verstappen produced Red Bull's fourth race victory of the season, while Yuki Tsunoda managed to fend off the likes of Norris and Hamilton for P6.

Verstappen was joined on the podium by George Russell in second, who also suffered a respiratory infection throughout the weekend, and Williams star Carlos Sainz in third.

The Spaniard celebrated as he claimed his first F1 podium with the team, and Williams' first since Lance Stroll at the 2017 Azerbaijan GP and since James Vowles has been in charge.

Here is the final classification from the 2025 Azerbaijan GP as officially confirmed by the FIA with all penalties applied!

Position Driver Team Gap
1Max VerstappenRed Bull
2George RussellMercedes+14.609s
3Carlos SainzWilliams+19.199s
4Kimi AntonelliMercedes+21.760s
5Liam LawsonRacing Bulls+33.290s
6Yuki TsunodaRed Bull+33.808s
7Lando NorrisMcLaren+34.227s
8Lewis HamiltonFerrari+36.310s
9Charles LeclercFerrari+36.774s
10Isack HadjarRacing Bulls+38.982s
11Gabriel BortoletoKick Sauber+67.606s
12Oliver BearmanHaas+68.262s
13Alex Albon*Williams+72.870s
14Esteban OconHaas+77.580s
15Fernando AlonsoAston Martin+78.707s
16Nico HulkenbergKick Sauber+80.237s
17Lance StrollAston Martin+96.392s
18Pierre GaslyAlpine+1 LAP
19Franco ColapintoAlpine+1 LAP
DNFOscar Piastri**McLaren50 LAPS

* = Alex Albon was awarded a 10-second time penalty for a collision with Franco Colapinto.

** = Oscar Piastri was awarded a five-second time penalty for jumping the start.

Fastest Lap: Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - 1:43.388 on Lap 50.

2025 rule change removes fastest lap point

Fastest lap points have been banished for 2025. Since 2019, drivers have picked up an extra point if they finish in the top 10 and achieve the fastest lap.

However, it did lead to some drivers abandoning their races to pit and fit a set of new tyres at the end in order to claim the fastest lap point, or to stop a rival from getting the extra point.

The most famous example of this in 2024 came during Daniel Ricciardo's final F1 race, when the Australian finished last but claimed the fastest lap on the final lap of the Singapore GP, taking the extra point away from Lando Norris and helping Max Verstappen's title bid.

F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix

