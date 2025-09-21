Reigning champion Max Verstappen claimed a second victory in as many races after McLaren endured a disastrous Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

A shocking weekend for championship leader Oscar Piastri was compounded by a devastating result for McLaren at the 2025 race in Baku that saw Piastri DNF and team-mate Lando Norris finish P7.

The Aussie racer lost a significant opportunity to earn more ground in the title race after making a series of uncharacteristic mistakes following lights out, with the 24-year-old crashing out after only half a lap on Sunday.

His error meant that the Woking-based outfit had their work cut out to try and clinch the constructors' title at the 17th round of the championship and after yet another slow pit stop for Norris, the team title fight now rolls on to the Singapore GP next time out.

Mercedes star George Russell managed to overcome issues with his health earlier in the weekend to cross the line P2 with Williams driver Carlos Sainz securing a vital points haul in his first podium since leaving Ferrari last season.

Italian teenager Kimi Antonelli finished P4 with Racing Bulls driver Liam Lawson rounding out the unusual top five.

Here are all the times from the drivers who crossed the line at this year's Azerbaijan GP.

F1 Results: Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2025

Who is the current F1 world champion?

Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, and won his fourth drivers' championship last year.

2025 rule change removes fastest lap point

Fastest lap points have been banished for 2025. Since 2019, drivers have picked up an extra point if they finish in the top 10 and achieve the fastest lap.

However, it did lead to some drivers abandoning their races to pit and fit a set of new tyres at the end in order to claim the fastest lap point, or to stop a rival from getting the extra point.

The most famous example of this in 2024 came during Daniel Ricciardo's final F1 race, when the Australian finished last but claimed the fastest lap on the final lap of the Singapore GP, taking the extra point away from Lando Norris and helping Max Verstappen's title bid.

