FIA issue official statement as F1 star DISQUALIFIED from Azerbaijan Grand Prix qualifying

Haas F1 star Esteban Ocon has been disqualified from qualifying at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Jo Bauer, the FIA technical delegate, referred Ocon to the stewards after an alleged late breach in Baku.

An announcement from the FIA revealed that: "A rear wing main plane tip deflection test according to TR Article 3.15.17 was carried out on car 31.

"The deflection figures measured on this rear wing exceeded the allowed deflection of 0.5mm. Therefore, I am referring this matter to the stewards for their consideration."

The stewards have now issued their verdict and Ocon has been found guilty and subsequently disqualified from the session.

The Haas star had qualified in P18, but is now expected start the race in last.

An official statement from the FIA race stewards read: "The FIA representatives described the test procedure used and reported that the distance between the two sections of RV-RW-PROFILES and RV-RW-TIP inboard of Y=525 varied by more than the permitted 0.5mm (0.6mm on the left side and 0.825mm on the right side).

"The calibration of the measuring instrument was verified and valid.

"The team conceded that the test procedure as outlined in the regulations had been followed and explained that the discrepancy was a result of a problem with the production of the assembly of this specific part.

"The stewards determine that the vehicle does not comply with the regulations and hence impose the usual penalty of disqualification from the qualifying classifications."

Ocon had been struggling with an issue with the brakes that saw him eliminated in Q1. Something the team will hope they can fix if they are to give him any chance to fight through the field on Sunday.

"We had a massive braking problem in qualifying," he said. "I think in my lap I must have locked up three times and couldn't get the car stopped, ran wide in most corners. Obviously, the wind didn't make things easy, but that's not the reason why we are out.

"We need to investigate that. It was the same thing in FP3. I was braking 30 or 40 bars less than Ollie [Bearman] and still couldn't get the car stopped and I was going straight into the run-off areas.

"There's much more pace in the car and it's a day wasted, so I hope we can get some opportunities tomorrow. We've seen sometimes a bit of difficulties in braking, but today was out of this world. It was insane."

