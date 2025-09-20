close global

﻿
Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris appear with an Azerbaijan flag background

F1 News Today: McLaren duo on brink of HUGE FIA penalty as star driver wants stewarding change

Matthew Hobkinson
F1 championship contenders Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri are both at risk of picking up a huge penalty for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix weekend.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 star demands FIA stewards revamp after controversial penalty

Related image
Related image

Williams F1 star Carlos Sainz has called for a complete overhaul of the current structure under which the FIA's stewards operate after his controversial Zandvoort penalty.

➡️ READ MORE

The basic driving skill F1 stars are forced to practice at Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Related image
Related image

F1 drivers are having to practice a basic skill that most of us normal road users learned during driving lessons ahead of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

Lewis Hamilton 'lucky' after Ferrari star collides with wall at Azerbaijan GP

Related image
Related image

Sky F1 pundit Anthony Davidson called his former Mercedes colleague Lewis Hamilton 'lucky' after a near miss at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

Uninvited F1 paddock guest evicted at Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Related image
Related image

A new star was born ahead of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix after an uninvited guest snuck into the F1 paddock.

➡️ READ MORE

