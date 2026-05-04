close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Lando Norris holding F1 drivers' trophy alongside Magui Corceiro at 2025 FIA prize ceremony

Is Lando Norris back with Magui Corceiro? Kelly Piquet dinner pictures tell all

Lando Norris holding F1 drivers' trophy alongside Magui Corceiro at 2025 FIA prize ceremony — Photo: © IMAGO

Is Lando Norris back with Magui Corceiro? Kelly Piquet dinner pictures tell all

The model and actress was spotted at a dinner with Kelly Piquet

Sam Cook
Digital Journalist
Sports Journalist who has been covering motorsport since 2023

A recent Instagram post has shown Alex Albon's partner Lily Muni He hosting a wholesome gathering of some of the F1 drivers' girlfriends, including Kelly Piquet and Lando Norris' partner Magui Corceiro.

Norris and Corceiro have been publicly dating since May 2023, and the Portuguese actress was at the Yas Marina Circuit at the end of the 2025 season for Norris' world championship victory, celebrating on track with the Brit.

But earlier this year, unfounded rumours suggested that the pair had split up, before they were then seen together once more at Arsenal's Champions League football match against Sporting CP in April.

And now, an Instagram post from Apple TV has shown Corceiro sitting alongside Max Verstappen's partner Piquet, at a special event.

The post suggests that Piquet and Corceiro were invited to The Bath Club in Miami to 'celebrate F1' with professional golfer Muni He hosting the event.

As well as those three, Carlos Sainz's partner Rebecca Donaldson can also be spotted on the post, as can George Russell's girlfriend Carmen Mundt.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen hit by Miami penalty as Ferrari punished by FIA

Verstappen well supported in Miami

As well as Piquet being present at the Miami International Autodrome this weekend, other members of Verstappen's family are also there cheering on the four-time world champion.

His sister Victoria Verstappen is there with Verstappen's nephews, while his mother Sophie Kumpen is also cheering on her son.

Kumpen is a former racing driver who competed in touring car racing in the 1990s, and is the 1995 Andrea Margutti Trophy karting champion.

At 17, the Belgian finished ahead of former F1 driver Giancarlo Fisichella in the karting world championship, and also competed against Jenson Button and Christian Horner during her karting career.

In an interview with Business F1, Horner said of Kumpen: "I raced against Max’s mum [Kumpen] in 1989 in the junior kart world championship. In that race, there were some super-talented drivers: Jan Magnussen, Jarno Trulli, Giancarlo Fisichella and Dario Franchitti. She was top 10 in the world, for sure."

MIAMI RESULTS: Final classification with all late penalties applied

Related

F1 McLaren Lando Norris Kelly Piquet Magui Corceiro

More F1 news

Latest F1 news

F1 boss admits failings over 'painful' 2026 car struggle

F1 boss admits failings over 'painful' 2026 car struggle

  • 1 hour ago
Honda reveal Aston Martin F1 revelations after Miami Grand Prix

Honda reveal Aston Martin F1 revelations after Miami Grand Prix

  • 2 hours ago
F1 News Today: Max Verstappen hit by Miami penalty as Ferrari punished by FIA

F1 News Today: Max Verstappen hit by Miami penalty as Ferrari punished by FIA

  • 2 hours ago
F1 star Carlos Sainz addresses Williams future at Miami Grand Prix

F1 star Carlos Sainz addresses Williams future at Miami Grand Prix

  • 2 hours ago
F1 Standings 2026: Lewis Hamilton under pressure as McLaren set sights on Ferrari pursuit

F1 Standings 2026: Lewis Hamilton under pressure as McLaren set sights on Ferrari pursuit

  • 3 hours ago
F1 Standings 2026: Latest points leaders after the Miami Grand Prix

F1 Standings 2026: Latest points leaders after the Miami Grand Prix

  • Yesterday 21:43

Just in

16:56
F1 boss admits failings over 'painful' 2026 car struggle
16:15
Honda reveal Aston Martin F1 revelations after Miami Grand Prix
16:04
F1 News Today: Max Verstappen hit by Miami penalty as Ferrari punished by FIA
15:30
F1 star Carlos Sainz addresses Williams future at Miami Grand Prix
14:45
F1 Standings 2026: Lewis Hamilton under pressure as McLaren set sights on Ferrari pursuit
F1 news

Recommended by the editors

F1 Standings 2026: Lewis Hamilton under pressure as McLaren set sights on Ferrari pursuit Miami Grand Prix

F1 Standings 2026: Lewis Hamilton under pressure as McLaren set sights on Ferrari pursuit

3 hours ago
FIA slammed over 'pathetic' Max Verstappen penalty at Miami Grand Prix Miami Grand Prix

FIA slammed over 'pathetic' Max Verstappen penalty at Miami Grand Prix

Today 11:56
Adrian Newey’s ‘aggressive’ Aston Martin decision to blame for slow progress Aston Martin F1

Adrian Newey’s ‘aggressive’ Aston Martin decision to blame for slow progress

Today 09:43
Ferrari F1 star Charles Leclerc furious after Miami Grand Prix: 'Very poor decision' Miami Grand Prix

Ferrari F1 star Charles Leclerc furious after Miami Grand Prix: 'Very poor decision'

Today 08:58
Ontdek het op Google Play
x