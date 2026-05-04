Is Lando Norris back with Magui Corceiro? Kelly Piquet dinner pictures tell all

Sports Journalist who has been covering motorsport since 2023

The model and actress was spotted at a dinner with Kelly Piquet

A recent Instagram post has shown Alex Albon's partner Lily Muni He hosting a wholesome gathering of some of the F1 drivers' girlfriends, including Kelly Piquet and Lando Norris' partner Magui Corceiro.

Norris and Corceiro have been publicly dating since May 2023, and the Portuguese actress was at the Yas Marina Circuit at the end of the 2025 season for Norris' world championship victory, celebrating on track with the Brit.

But earlier this year, unfounded rumours suggested that the pair had split up, before they were then seen together once more at Arsenal's Champions League football match against Sporting CP in April.

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And now, an Instagram post from Apple TV has shown Corceiro sitting alongside Max Verstappen's partner Piquet, at a special event.

The post suggests that Piquet and Corceiro were invited to The Bath Club in Miami to 'celebrate F1' with professional golfer Muni He hosting the event.

As well as those three, Carlos Sainz's partner Rebecca Donaldson can also be spotted on the post, as can George Russell's girlfriend Carmen Mundt.

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Verstappen well supported in Miami

As well as Piquet being present at the Miami International Autodrome this weekend, other members of Verstappen's family are also there cheering on the four-time world champion.

His sister Victoria Verstappen is there with Verstappen's nephews, while his mother Sophie Kumpen is also cheering on her son.

Kumpen is a former racing driver who competed in touring car racing in the 1990s, and is the 1995 Andrea Margutti Trophy karting champion.

At 17, the Belgian finished ahead of former F1 driver Giancarlo Fisichella in the karting world championship, and also competed against Jenson Button and Christian Horner during her karting career.

In an interview with Business F1, Horner said of Kumpen: "I raced against Max’s mum [Kumpen] in 1989 in the junior kart world championship. In that race, there were some super-talented drivers: Jan Magnussen, Jarno Trulli, Giancarlo Fisichella and Dario Franchitti. She was top 10 in the world, for sure."

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