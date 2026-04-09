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Norris and his girlfriend smiling as they walk into the McLaren motorhome in an F1 paddock

F1 champion Lando Norris spotted with model after split with ex-girlfriend

Norris and his girlfriend smiling as they walk into the McLaren motorhome in an F1 paddock — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 champion Lando Norris spotted with model after split with ex-girlfriend

Lando Norris and his girlfriend recently split

Sam Cook
Digital Journalist
Sports Journalist who has been covering motorsport since 2023

2025 F1 world champion Lando Norris has been spotted at a football match this week, with his ex-girlfriend Magui Corceiro.

Portuguese actress and fashion model Corceiro had been Norris' partner since May 2023, regularly appearing at race weekends and celebrating his 2025 world championship victory at the Abu Dhabi GP last December.

But, following that championship victory, it was reported in early 2026 that the couple had separated, although those rumours were never confirmed.

Now, Norris has been spotted with Corceiro at a football match in Corceiro's home country of Portugal.

The pair were spotted in the crowd at Sporting CP's Champions League last-16 first leg tie against Arsenal at the Jose Alvalade Stadium in Lisbon on Tuesday night.

Corceiro posted the stadium on her Instagram story, with a picture of the two teams lining up for the Champions League anthem, while the pair were also pictured together.

Magui Corceiro's Instagram story from Tuesday night
Magui Corceiro's Instagram story from Tuesday night

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton reveals why he didn't attend Ferrari meetings

Who is Magui Corceiro?

The glare of the publicity focused on Corceiro has ramped up significantly during the past 12 months.

Since the age of 17, she has starred in Portuguese television dramas and even their own version of Strictly Come Dancing (Dancing with the Stars) during the 2020 series.

As a model, she has featured on the cover of Vogue Portugal and has worked with high-profile brands such as Intimissimi, Alo Yoga and Kerastase.

Corceiro also co-founded the eco-conscious swimwear brand Missu, and was named by Forbes as the most influential person on Instagram in Portugal.

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton answers F1 fan prayers as Kim Kardashian makes Ferrari debut

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F1 McLaren Lando Norris

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