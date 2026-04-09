F1 champion Lando Norris spotted with model after split with ex-girlfriend

Sports Journalist who has been covering motorsport since 2023

2025 F1 world champion Lando Norris has been spotted at a football match this week, with his ex-girlfriend Magui Corceiro.

Portuguese actress and fashion model Corceiro had been Norris' partner since May 2023, regularly appearing at race weekends and celebrating his 2025 world championship victory at the Abu Dhabi GP last December.

But, following that championship victory, it was reported in early 2026 that the couple had separated, although those rumours were never confirmed.

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Now, Norris has been spotted with Corceiro at a football match in Corceiro's home country of Portugal.

The pair were spotted in the crowd at Sporting CP's Champions League last-16 first leg tie against Arsenal at the Jose Alvalade Stadium in Lisbon on Tuesday night.

Corceiro posted the stadium on her Instagram story, with a picture of the two teams lining up for the Champions League anthem, while the pair were also pictured together.

Magui Corceiro's Instagram story from Tuesday night

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Who is Magui Corceiro?

The glare of the publicity focused on Corceiro has ramped up significantly during the past 12 months.

Since the age of 17, she has starred in Portuguese television dramas and even their own version of Strictly Come Dancing (Dancing with the Stars) during the 2020 series.

As a model, she has featured on the cover of Vogue Portugal and has worked with high-profile brands such as Intimissimi, Alo Yoga and Kerastase.

Corceiro also co-founded the eco-conscious swimwear brand Missu, and was named by Forbes as the most influential person on Instagram in Portugal.

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